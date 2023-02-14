This Week's DP World Tour Course Features A Boat Ride To An Island Green
The 17th green at Amata Spring Country Club is not like most other "island" greens
The DP World Tour hasn’t hosted a tournament in Thailand for seven years, but that all changes this week with the return of the Thailand Classic at Amata Spring Country Club.
While the novelty of the Tour’s return to the country is one talking point, another unique - and daunting - aspect can be found on the course. That’s because the 17th has an island green, and not the kind that is technically a peninsula, like the famous par 3 17th at TPC Sawgrass.
When Schmidt Curley Golf Design got to work on the hole, they clearly took the idea very literally because this green is surrounded by water, meaning players have to take a boat to reach it! Not only that, but, as if to make the prospect of hitting the green even more doubtful, it’s one of only two floating greens in the world, meaning it'll move between 15 and 20 metres depending on wind speed and direction thanks to its underwater pulleys.
There is some good news for players hoping to keep their scorecards respectable - the green is relatively forgiving as it’s the biggest on the course and not particularly undulating. It also has light rough around the edges, which can help save overhit balls from rolling into the 20-metre deep water surrounding it. So, if you do manage to hit the green, you shouldn't have to worry too much about what the ball might do next.
Of course, as with many aspects of the game, that is often easier said than done, particularly given the psychological barrier you’d need to overcome facing a gaping stretch of water (that can differ in length from one round to another!) between the tee box and safety.
No doubt the majority of the pros teeing it up in this week’s tournament will make reaching it look easy enough before casually hopping in the boat to contemplate a birdie opportunity. Still, it’ll be fun finding out how they tackle one of the most unique holes they’re ever likely to play.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
