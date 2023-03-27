This $50k+ Cruise Features Multiple Bucket List Golf Courses

Azamara will offer a dream golf-cruise of northern Europe featuring some of Golf Monthly's top 100 courses next year, including 2021/22 winner Royal County Down.

The cruise line has revealed details of the incredible-looking 41-day trip that will follow a schedule designed with golfers in mind thanks to a partnership with international golf and travel provider PerryGolf.

The 2024 European Medley Golf Cruise will see three voyages embark around northern Europe consecutively, beginning in Southampton and ending in Copenhagen between 20 June and 30 July 2024. In total, the cruise will visit 34 ports in six countries, with options between four and 15 rounds of golf on some of the best courses in the world.

Setting sail from Southampton on 20 June, passengers will board Azamara Onward for the Scottish Links & Islands Golf Cruise, which will visit nine ports and offer rounds at Dumbarnie, Carnoustie, Royal Dornoch, Orkney Golf Club and Trump Turnberry Alisa Course before reaching Dublin on 1 July.

Next, it's onto the Irish Links Golf Cruise between 1 and 13 July, where passengers can enjoy rounds at Portmarnock Links, Old Head, Ballybunion, Donegal, Royal County Down and Royal Portrush before setting sail for Oslo.

From there, the Norwegian Golf Cruise, embarking on 13 July, offers four more rounds at Stavenger, Lofoten Links, Tromso and Trondheim before eventually reaching Danish capital Copenhagen on 30 July.

PerryGolf President & Co-founder Gordon Dalgleish said: “We operate between 15 and 20 golf cruises a year and following on the success of our 2023 Medley, this is our second that combines so many Back-2-Back departures into a single vacation. The three voyages of The Medley include some of the best golf and sightseeing in our entire portfolio, and as we continue to see demand for premium and extended travel, we felt this to be a timely idea”.

Away from golf, the cruise will also offer a range of sightseeing stops at destinations including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Orkney, the Isle of Lewis, Belfast, Oslo and Alesund.

Guests can select from the three individual departures, specific Back-2-Back schedules, or the full 41 day Medley in the same cabin. Meanwhile, there are options for taking part in the golf program on one, two or all three of the voyages.

Prices per golfing couple ranges between $50,000 and $99,550, with more details available at PerryGolf.com/2024Medley (opens in new tab).