This $50k+ Cruise Features Multiple Bucket List Golf Courses
The 2024 European Medley Golf Cruise will take in top courses in Scotland, Ireland and Norway after it sets sail in June 2024
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Azamara will offer a dream golf-cruise of northern Europe featuring some of Golf Monthly's top 100 courses next year, including 2021/22 winner Royal County Down.
The cruise line has revealed details of the incredible-looking 41-day trip that will follow a schedule designed with golfers in mind thanks to a partnership with international golf and travel provider PerryGolf.
The 2024 European Medley Golf Cruise will see three voyages embark around northern Europe consecutively, beginning in Southampton and ending in Copenhagen between 20 June and 30 July 2024. In total, the cruise will visit 34 ports in six countries, with options between four and 15 rounds of golf on some of the best courses in the world.
Setting sail from Southampton on 20 June, passengers will board Azamara Onward for the Scottish Links & Islands Golf Cruise, which will visit nine ports and offer rounds at Dumbarnie, Carnoustie, Royal Dornoch, Orkney Golf Club and Trump Turnberry Alisa Course before reaching Dublin on 1 July.
Next, it's onto the Irish Links Golf Cruise between 1 and 13 July, where passengers can enjoy rounds at Portmarnock Links, Old Head, Ballybunion, Donegal, Royal County Down and Royal Portrush before setting sail for Oslo.
From there, the Norwegian Golf Cruise, embarking on 13 July, offers four more rounds at Stavenger, Lofoten Links, Tromso and Trondheim before eventually reaching Danish capital Copenhagen on 30 July.
PerryGolf President & Co-founder Gordon Dalgleish said: “We operate between 15 and 20 golf cruises a year and following on the success of our 2023 Medley, this is our second that combines so many Back-2-Back departures into a single vacation. The three voyages of The Medley include some of the best golf and sightseeing in our entire portfolio, and as we continue to see demand for premium and extended travel, we felt this to be a timely idea”.
Away from golf, the cruise will also offer a range of sightseeing stops at destinations including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Orkney, the Isle of Lewis, Belfast, Oslo and Alesund.
Guests can select from the three individual departures, specific Back-2-Back schedules, or the full 41 day Medley in the same cabin. Meanwhile, there are options for taking part in the golf program on one, two or all three of the voyages.
Prices per golfing couple ranges between $50,000 and $99,550, with more details available at PerryGolf.com/2024Medley (opens in new tab).
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
2023 Valero Texas Open Odds and Betting Preview
The Valero Texas Open is this Thursday. Matt MacKay breaks the Valero Texas Open down and shares his best bets.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Fitzpatrick Brothers Set For Zurich Classic After Funny Text Exchange
The siblings will team up for next month's PGA Tour event after a brief text exchange to arrange it
By Mike Hall • Published