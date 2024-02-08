'They Definitely Said We Were Going To Get Them' - LIV Golfer Bemoans Lack Of Progress With World Ranking Points

Carlos Ortiz has revealed that LIV Golf told its players to expect Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points when they initially signed to the the league.

LIV held its inaugural event back in June 2022 but is still yet to be awarded OWGR status as its third season gets underway.

The Saudi-backed circuit's latest bid to gain ranking points failed in October last year, with the OWGR citing a lack of pathways to gain access to LIV's tournaments as a major reason for turning down the request.

As such, many LIV players have seen their world ranking tank. Ortiz has slid from 199th to a lowly 1,229th in the world but the Mexican has now revealed that he, and many others, were promised by LIV that they would get OWGR points when they signed.

"It was definitely said that we were going to get them [OWGR points], but we haven't got them," Ortiz told Golf Magazine's Subpar podcast.

"I understand that we went out of the system and it's going to take time to get back or to be part of the system, but I also think that if the world ranking was to be accurate they have to include all kinds of players you know?

"I'm not saying we should have got them from the beginning, I know there are some certain rules, and I knew from the beginning there were some consequences and the setbacks we could have had, and I accept them. I just obviously wish we could change them and find a way that we could be part of that ecosystem where we can be ranked and compete freely, not only in the majors against the other players."

Ortiz is not the only player to be frustrated by the decision. Straight after winning LIV's maiden event of their third season last week at Mayakoba, a frustrated Joaquin Niemann was quick to vent: "But I'm not in the Majors."

The signings of high-profile stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in the off-season have reignited LIV's claim that they have enough world-class talent to warrant OWGR points.

"I just think there is a way and there's definitely enough proof that we have a legitimate tour where there's good players and we should get ranked," Ortiz continued.

"At the end of the day, the things about why we're not getting our world ranking too is because you need to prove certain years or certain time that you have a legitimate tour. I think it's already given that we have a legitimate tour you know."

When announcing their decision to reject LIV Golf's bid for ranking points, chairman Peter Dawson explained the was not "political" and "entirely technical".

"LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked," he added. "They’re just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players to compete on them."