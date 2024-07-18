There Have Been Surprisingly Few Holes-In-One On The Postage Stamp - How Many?
It might be a very short hole, but this is one tricky par-3
For a hole that’s so short, the par-3 8th at Royal Troon, otherwise known as the ‘Postage Stamp’, is generally one where players are happy to make a par and skip to the next tee.
In the history of The Open, there have only even been four holes-in-one at this short hole, which tells the story – it’s not usually a pin that’s worth taking on.
Originally called ‘Ailsa’ after the island off the coast that’s visible from the tee box, the eighth hole at Royal Troon became known by its current moniker after William Park Jr compared its putting surface to that of a postage stamp.
“A pitching surface skimmed down to the size of a postage stamp,” Park famously wrote in Golf Illustrated.
The Postage Stamp is 123 yards from the championship tees and is not only the shortest hole on the Old Course, but also the shortest to be ever played at The Open.
One of the reasons why it’s so feared is because of the back-left bunker, otherwise known as ‘Coffin Bunker’. Even with a wedge in hand, it makes players think about making a double bogey or worse.
Four players, however, have made an ace on this terrifying short hole, which surely rivals ‘Little Eye’ at Royal Liverpool for fear factor.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Gene Sarazen was 71 when he made a hole-in-one at the eighth, which came in 1973, the legendary American popping the ball in with a 5-iron.
The same year, just an hour before, in fact, a 19-year-old by the name of David J Russell had aced the hole to become the youngest player to hit a hole-in-one in Major Championship history.
The last player to register an ace on the famous hole was Ernie Els in 2004.
The majority of stories about this shorty are tales of despair.
Tiger Woods, on the fringes of contention in 1997, made a triple-bogey six in the final round to end his hopes of glory.
If only Woods could have replicated the shot by Dennis Edlund that year, the only other player to have made a hole-in-one on the 8th.
Who's Made A Hole-In-One At The Postage Stamp?
|David J Russell
|1973
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Gene Sarazen
|1973
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Dennis Edlund
|1997
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Ernie Els
|2004
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Justin Thomas Leaves Painful 2023 Open Memories Behind To Claim Early Lead At Royal Troon
Justin Thomas showed no signs of his poor performance at last year's Open as he shot a three-under 68 to claim the clubhouse lead at Royal Troon
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Is There Still Hope For Bryson DeChambeau At The Open?
Bryson DeChambeau had a challenging day at the Open Championship, but some of these interesting stats suggest it might not be over for the US Open Champion...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Justin Thomas Leaves Painful 2023 Open Memories Behind To Claim Early Lead At Royal Troon
Justin Thomas showed no signs of his poor performance at last year's Open as he shot a three-under 68 to claim the clubhouse lead at Royal Troon
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Bombs 400+ Yard Drive At Open Championship
The American's tee shot at the 18th hole measured a colossal 405 yards and was the longest tee shot on Thursday by 15 yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy In Battle To Make The Cut After Frustrating Opening Round
Rory McIlroy has work to do to at the 152nd Open after a day to forget on the links
By Michael Weston Published
-
7 Big Names Who’ve Made Equipment Changes At The Open
Equipment writer Sam De’Ath analyses some of the new and old gear in play at The Open this week
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
The Subtle Gear Changes Tiger Woods Has Made Ahead Of The Open At Royal Troon
The three-time Claret Jug winner heads to the South Ayrshire course with a slightly new set up in his bag, as Woods looks to close out the men's Major season strongly
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Puts Open Struggles Down To 'Equipment Related' Issues
The US Open champion has a lot of work to do to recover the damage after a horror start at Royal Troon
By Michael Weston Published
-
The New Custom Scotty Cameron Putter That Open Contender Justin Thomas Has Added To His Bag
Thomas seems to have found some form with the flatstick, with the two-time Major winner introducing a never been seen before putter in the last week or so
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Unhinged Behavior' - The One Thing Open Viewers Have Picked Up On At Royal Troon
Although the weather wasn't playing ball on the first day of The 152nd Open Championship, there was one particular aspect that viewers tuning in were more concerned about at Royal Troon...
By Matt Cradock Published