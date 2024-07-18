There Have Been Surprisingly Few Holes-In-One On The Postage Stamp - How Many?

It might be a very short hole, but this is one tricky par-3

Ernie Els Postage Stamp
Ernie Els made a hole-in-one at the Postage Stamp in 2004
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By
published

For a hole that’s so short, the par-3 8th at Royal Troon, otherwise known as the ‘Postage Stamp’, is generally one where players are happy to make a par and skip to the next tee.

In the history of The Open, there have only even been four holes-in-one at this short hole, which tells the story – it’s not usually a pin that’s worth taking on.

Originally called ‘Ailsa’ after the island off the coast that’s visible from the tee box, the eighth hole at Royal Troon became known by its current moniker after William Park Jr compared its putting surface to that of a postage stamp.

“A pitching surface skimmed down to the size of a postage stamp,” Park famously wrote in Golf Illustrated.

The Postage Stamp is 123 yards from the championship tees and is not only the shortest hole on the Old Course, but also the shortest to be ever played at The Open.

One of the reasons why it’s so feared is because of the back-left bunker, otherwise known as ‘Coffin Bunker’. Even with a wedge in hand, it makes players think about making a double bogey or worse.

Four players, however, have made an ace on this terrifying short hole, which surely rivals ‘Little Eye’ at Royal Liverpool for fear factor.

A general view of the par 3, eighth hole Postage Stamp at Royal Troon on August 17, 2023 in Troon, Scotland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gene Sarazen was 71 when he made a hole-in-one at the eighth, which came in 1973, the legendary American popping the ball in with a 5-iron.

The same year, just an hour before, in fact, a 19-year-old by the name of David J Russell had aced the hole to become the youngest player to hit a hole-in-one in Major Championship history.

The last player to register an ace on the famous hole was Ernie Els in 2004.

The majority of stories about this shorty are tales of despair.

Tiger Woods, on the fringes of contention in 1997, made a triple-bogey six in the final round to end his hopes of glory.

If only Woods could have replicated the shot by Dennis Edlund that year, the only other player to have made a hole-in-one on the 8th. 

Who's Made A Hole-In-One At The Postage Stamp?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
The Hole-In-One Club
David J Russell1973Row 0 - Cell 2
Gene Sarazen1973Row 1 - Cell 2
Dennis Edlund1997Row 2 - Cell 2
Ernie Els2004Row 3 - Cell 2
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸