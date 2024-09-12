'The Ryder Cup Is Bigger Than Just The Match' - Padraig Harrington Has His Say On Jon Rahm Eligibility
Padraig Harrington says he's a renowned stickler for the rules, which influences his take on whether Jon Rahm should be eligible for the Ryder Cup
Former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington insists Jon Rahm needs to adhere to the current rules to earn his place in Luke Donald's 2025 side - for the good of the entire event.
Rahm is looking to play his minimum of four DP World Tour events in order to be eligible to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York next year - but says he will not pay the fines issued after his switch to LIV Golf.
Tyrrell Hatton is in a similar position but has appealed against his fines, meaning he can play while that appeal is heard, but Rahm as yet has not - saying he wants to sort the situation out directly with the DP World Tour.
It looks like it could end in a stand-off between the two and, although Rory McIlroy has said the rules needed to be altered to allow Rahm to play in the Ryder Cup, Harrington has joined current skipper Donald in his belief that the rules need to be upheld.
"If anybody knows me, I'm a stickler for the rules. You know what the rules say and you stick to them," said Harrington at the Irish Open.
"I know Jon Rahm. Big fan of Jon. And if the rules are written down, you've got to go about and stick to them. That's just the way it is. It's very important for the Ryder Cup - the Ryder Cup is bigger than just the match.
"I know people want to make out that it's this one match every two years, but the Ryder Cup is the European Tour. It is the backbone of the European Tour. I would have been a strong advocate of stronger rules in the past of four events is not a lot.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"And I know the independent, the neutral would say, you know, it should be just European-born players against US-born players, but it's very important to the European Tour. The European Tour doesn't have a lot of leverage to get players to come across and play here."
With most of the top European players now PGA Tour regulars, Harrington insists the Ryder Cup rules are one of the few ways to entice them back to play on home soil - although he admits the Rahm situation has put everyone in a difficult spot.
"It is a very tough situation for the European Tour. It is a very tough situation for Luke Donald and the Ryder Cup in the sense of they really do want to have the best team and there is a case for saying, you know, give ourselves the best chance of winning," Harrington added.
"I'm a guy for sticking to the rules but it puts us in an awkward situation because in 12 months' time I will actually want Jon Rahm playing in the match.
"But the 12th guy who qualifies, sticking to the rules or gets bumped out, he's not going to be happy if somebody else has not stuck to the rules. We can't forget that person, either."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Stacy Lewis Plays Down ‘Bad Beef’ Over Solheim Cup Housing Controversy
The US Solheim Cup captain has claimed that there is no drama between the two sides, despite some reports claiming that the Americans weren't happy about the use of the driving range bays at the European team's house
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Confirms Fresh PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Talks Taking Place
He admits that the timing is "peculiar" but Rory McIlroy confirmed that the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF are currently holding new talks - although he's not involved
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm Intends To Play Spanish Open To Keep Ryder Cup Hopes Alive But Disputes DP World Tour Fines
The two-time Major winner and European team stalwart says he intends to play three upcoming DP World Tour events to be eligible for the Ryder Cup next year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Much Money Has Jon Rahm Made Since Joining LIV Golf?
Rahm's move to LIV Golf in December 2023 caused shockwaves in the golf world and, in that period since joining, the Spaniard has won over $12m on course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Jon Absolutely Knows What Is Required' - Luke Donald Says Ryder Cup Rules Won't Change, Even For Rahm
Luke Donald says Ryder Cup eligibility rules won't be changed even for a player as important as Jon Rahm
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Want To Do What's Best For The Team' - Keegan Bradley Facing Presidents Cup Dilemma
Keegan Bradley is facing a dilemma over whether playing in the Presidents Cup will be better or worse as preparation for his Ryder Cup captaincy
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Zero Truth' - Jon Rahm Claps Back At 'Deep Regret' LIV Comments
A veteran PGA Tour insider was recently quoted as saying that Rahm held "deep regret" over his move to LIV - but the Spaniard insisted this was completely false
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Luke Donald Announces One Big Change To European Ryder Cup Qualifying Process
Team Europe's Ryder Cup qualifying window begins later this month at the Betfred British Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'One Of The Biggest Chokes Of The Year' - Brandel Chamblee Compares Jon Rahm's Olympic Collapse To Rory McIlroy At The US Open
Rahm threw away a four-stroke lead at the Olympics as Scottie Scheffler surged through the field to claim gold at Le Golf National
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'A Dream Come True' - Jon Rahm Relishing Return To Paris For Olympic Bid
A return to Paris will hold fond memories for Jon Rahm as he completes "a dream come true" in playing in the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published