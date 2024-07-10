‘The Rules Need To Be Enforced’ - Nelly Korda Reaffirms Stance On Slow Play Ahead Of Evian Championship

Nelly Korda has continued her crusade against slow play on the LPGA Tour, saying rules need to be enforced for the sake of the game.

The world No.1, who returns at the Evian Championship this week after recovering from a dog bite, has been an outspoken critic of slow play in the sport.

The issue sparked controversy at last year’s Evian after Carlota Ciganda was assessed a two-stroke penalty while putting on her final hole of the second round.

Ciganda, who appealed the penalty which was denied by LPGA rules officials, refused to add the penalty strokes to her scorecard and was disqualified as a result.

Speaking ahead of this year's Major at the Evian Resort Golf Club, where slow play has been a consistent problem, Korda reaffirmed her stance on the issue.

“I just think the faster people play is better for the game,” Korda said. “The rules need to be enforced and we have seen that. I think the LPGA Tour is doing a better job. I still think there is some room for improvement, and it's going to be better for the game of golf if there aren't three groups on one hole.

“I know there is tough golf courses and conditions too that you need to take into account. But at the end of the day, the more we improve the pace of play the more people are going to be interested in watching, coming out and not just watching on TV.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asked if she would get bored watching long rounds on the course, Korda replied: “Yeah. Definitely towards the six hour round, yeah. I would need a chair for sure.”

It echoes her comments following last year’s controversy, where she also endorsed the enforcement of slow play rules.

“I really like Carlota,” Korda said at the time. “She’s a great person. I enjoy playing with her. I am a fast player, but I would say at the end of the day the rules of golf are the rules of golf, and it’s good that it’s being enforced.

“If I was a spectator and I was out here for five-and-a-half hours to six hours, you know, it’s tough to watch. You want to watch a sport that’s continuously moving and not continuously stalling. I would say I think it’s really important for the rules officials to enforce the rules of golf.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda also expressed her frustrations about the issue following her victory at this year’s US Women’s Open, with her final round taking over six hours to complete.

“Honestly, I despise slow play,” she told No Laying Up after her win. “It drives me up a freaking wall. I just can’t stand it … But I kind of knew it was going to be a slow day, so I tried to not get ready for my tee shots or my approach shots or my putting until it was my time to go. So I made sure I was taking my time as well. Because if you’re ready then you’re [going to end up] overthinking it.”

Following a sensational start to the season, which saw her win six times in eight starts, Korda has missed three straight cuts coming into the fourth Major of the year.

She said she is thankful for her team after what has been a “roller coaster” season, and hopes to bounce back this week.

“I think I've gone through every emotion possible, and it's just July, on the golf course. You know, I love this game. I love the bad, I love the good. The bad makes you appreciate the good and that's just how it is. It's sports. If you care so deeply about it you're just going to go through the wave of the roller coaster.

“I have a great team, amazing family that keep me grounded and keep my perspective positive. They all lift me up even when I'm down and they make sure that we all stay very, very grounded and very, very humble, because sometimes you can get a little too ahead of yourself.

“But the game humbles you enough itself, which I learned a great deal recently. That's what I love about [it]. Even if I'm not playing well I'm going to go out and give it a 100% and go back and work harder.”