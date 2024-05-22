The R&A Announces Exciting Deal With Sports Merchandise Giant Fanatics

The Open Championship continues to get bigger and bigger each year, and now, for 2024, The R&A have announced a new partner for not just this year at Troon, but also for the future of the golf’s oldest Major championship.

Working with 900 of the largest sporting organisations, including the likes of the United States Golf Association, The International Olympic Committee (IOC), WWE, UEFA, NFL and Formula 1, 'Fanatics' and The R&A have announced an exclusive, long-term omnichannel retail and merchandising partnership across both The Open and AIG Women’s Open.

So, what does the deal involve? Well, it covers both online and physical retail, along with memorabilia and licensing rights. Essentially, fans will be able to access the widest assortment of Open and AIG Women’s Open merchandise, including headwear, apparel, lifestyle wear and limited-edition collections. In addition, Fanatics also has the rights to manufacture, market and sell official Open supporter apparel and accessories.

Relaunching and running the official online R&A Shop, as well as The Open Shop in St Andrews and overseeing event retail at The Open each year, Fanatics have increased their golf portfolio further, with the company working with the USGA and Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf League.

As of writing, there are already hundreds of items on sale on the website, including apparel, accessories, clubs and the iconic pin flag which will be seen by 250,000 fans on-site in Troon, as well as the millions watching worldwide.

The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool reportedly generated more than £187 million in overall economic benefit for the Wirral and the wider Liverpool City Region (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the partnership, Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, stated: “Fanatics has a renowned reputation and expertise in e-commerce and marketing and so they were the natural choice for a new partnership in which we are aiming to elevate our retail and merchandise offering for The Open and AIG Women’s Open to fans worldwide, including the expansion to six languages and five currencies. We look forward to working with Fanatics in the years to come to bolster fan engagement and usher in a new era for the promotion of our professional championships on a global scale.”

Along with Armit, the President of International at Fanatics, Stephen Dowling, added: “The Open is one of the most prestigious championships in all of sport, reaching fans in more than 190 countries around the world, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to serve fans both attending in person, and showing their support from across the globe.

“Golf is rapidly approaching a new era, becoming ever more inclusive and accessible to new fans of the sport. We welcome this opportunity to create fresh, exciting products for fans, both current and new, including brand collaborations and fashion-focused, lifestyle and heritage product lines. Golf fans around the world can be excited about what will be available to them in the coming years.”