The Incredible Numbers Behind Rory McIlroy’s Shocking Three-Putt

Rory McIlroy may have played a lot of very good stuff in Dubai at the weekend, but it’s his three-putt from two feet that seems to have grabbed the most attention, on social media at least.

When the Ulsterman headed to the 18th tee one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, he was odds on to start the year with victory at the inaugural Dubai Invitational.

However, despite having the momentum of five back-nine birdies, it was his Ryder Cup teammate who snatched the win after McIlroy found the water with his final tee shot.

McIlroy might be left wondering how he let this one slip, for he looked like a man on a mission when he struck a spectacular tee shot to two feet on the par-3 14th.

It was a putt for the four-time Major champion to take the lead outright, but not only did he power his birdie effort past the hole, he also missed his return effort for par.

Despite bouncing back to birdie the very next hole, as well as the 17th, his loose tee shot on 18 opened the door for Fleetwood, and the Englishman secured his seventh DP World Tour title with a brilliant 16-footer.

Critics were quick to leap on McIlroy’s short-range issues on the 14th.

According to golf stat guru Lou Stagner, since 2005 there have been 20,101 “first putts” from 24 inches, and within that figure there have been just three three-putts.

That made the chances of making the putt in two putts or less, 99.985%. In other words, McIlroy was massively odds on to walk off with at least a par.

Overall, McIlroy said he was happy with his play but admitted that some “sloppy mistakes” came at the wrong times.

“For a first week back out it was a really positive week," said McIlroy, who finished in a tie for second alongside Thriston Lawrence of South Africa.

“I am looking back on today - I had a tee shot in the water on the front nine, had the three putt, then the water ball on the last.

“First week back out, I think you have to expect some of those sloppy mistakes. Unfortunately for me, some of those mistakes came at the wrong time.

“I will reflect on it and learn from today and there is still a lot of good stuff in there, I just need to tidy up some of the edges.”

McIlroy will hope to be that little bit sharper on the greens come April, when he looks to claim that elusive Green Jacket an Augusta.