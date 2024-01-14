'Oh My Word' - Rory McIlroy Three Putts From Two Feet To Halt Title Charge At Dubai Invitational

Even the best miss short putts. That's what they say, although you very rarely see it. However, in the final round of the inaugural Dubai Invitational on Sunday, Rory McIlroy made an uncharacteristic putting error which ultimately went some way to costing him the title.

With the Northern Irishman battling it out alongside fellow Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood at Dubai Creek Resort, both men were shaping up to go low down the stretch and make their claim for the top prize. Meanwhile, South African Thriston Lawrence was putting together his own title charge thanks to a seven-under final round.

But as Fleetwood struggled to find any red numbers and hang on to his lead at the top, McIlroy was sinking birdie putts with regularity once they had made the turn. Until the 14th hole.

Having knocked his tee shot to no more than a few feet on the par-3 hole, McIlroy faced a tricky down-hill putt to secure a fourth birdie in succession. Yet, he missed wide right and needed to roll in a slightly longer effort up the hill to save par. Unfortunately for the 34-year-old, McIlroy's next shot sailed to the left of the cup and came to rest around a similar position to his first mistake.

Thankfully, the clean-up operation was finally completed on the third attempt, but it was of no consolation to McIlroy - who went from missing the chance to take the lead on his own to dropping one back behind Fleetwood.

And although McIlroy would quickly find two more birdies, a wayward drive on the par-4 18th - combined with some top-tier putting from Fleetwood - ensured it would not be his day. After McIlroy pulled his tee shot down the 72nd hole into the water on the left, his English rival stayed on dry land before draining a mid-range putt to claim victory in style.

McIlroy will aim to pick himself back up next week as he stays in the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Desert Classic - a tournament he has won three times already. Should he reign supreme once more, McIlroy would become the first four-time winner of the event.