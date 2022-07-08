'The Hypocrisy Is Mind Blowing' - Caddie Slams PGA/DP World Tour Alliance

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A DP World Tour caddie, who told Golf Monthly that caddies who don't want to work for LIV must have something wrong with them, has criticised the PGA/DP World Tour alliance and says it is causing a bit of "animosity".

The two powerhouses have officially teamed up amid the threat of LIV Golf, with the top 10 on the Race to Dubai set to earn PGA Tour cards for the first time. The DP World Tour prize funds are also set to rise, whilst the PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour will have official routes to the DP World Tour.

However, one veteran DP World Tour caddie thinks the decision to work with the PGA Tour is a bad idea, saying that the DP World Tour will be "depleted" by its best players heading across the pond.

"I think there’s becoming a bit of animosity in relation to this strategic alliance that they’ve teamed up with the PGA Tour," they said. "To me the hypocrisy is mind blowing, you know the best players in Europe have always gone and played on the PGA Tour depleting the standard in Europe.

"And now the PGA Tour have come out and said well we’re going to give you guys in Europe 10 cards at the end of the year so you can come and play the PGA Tour. Well that’s all good and well but not everybody wants to go over to America and play the PGA Tour. I spoke to a couple of players last week and not everyone wants to play the PGA Tour. So it’s all well and good for some of these younger lads who want to go over and play but it doesn’t benefit everybody.

"And once again all that’s going to do as well is deplete the European Tour even further of standard of players so the hypocrisy that’s going on at the moment with the PGA Tour saying ‘you’re going for the money, you’re going for the money going to play LIV’, that’s all rubbish because all the Europeans, all they’ve done is depleted our tour for 20 odd years.

"I don’t get how they [the PGA Tour] are being such idiots about the whole thing. They’ve been the big dog in the block for 20, 30, 40 years and now all of a sudden somebody else comes in with a truck load of money and they don’t like it. Well too bad, that’s business. "

The move may "deplete" the DP World Tour as the caddie said, with the 10 best players who aren't already PGA Tour members heading Stateside, but the caddies are set to benefit after the promise of higher prizes. Still, this caddie isn't holding their breath.

"Well this is all smoke and mirrors at the moment [prize money going up on DP World Tour after PGA deal]," they told Golf Monthly. "Keith Pelley speaks in circles, ‘we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that’ well what is this? What is that? They’re not prepared to come out and be transparent about ‘right the prize money’s going up to this, we’re going to do that, we’re going to do this.’ He speaks in circles, and until something happens we’re just sitting around twiddling our thumbs wondering what is going to happen.

"He’s s******* himself at the moment don’t you worry about that. Him and Jay [Monahan, PGA Tour chief] must be s******* themselves to pieces."