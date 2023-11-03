'The Greatest Shot In Golf History' - Good Good YouTube Star Makes Second Par 4 Ace

Good Good Golf YouTube star Matt Scharff recorded his first-ever hole-in-one back in 2021 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Texas. What made that particularly special, though, was that it was on a par 4. Claiming the shot to be a 'one in six million' effort, the former actor was stunned at his achievement.

In the latter part of 2023, Scharff did it again.

Filming some more Good Good content on the Dunes Course at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the 24-year-old was in a heated three-versus-three battle coming down the stretch when his group reached the 360-yard par-4 17th.

The Greatest Golf Shot in History..@MatthewVadim pic.twitter.com/K5F7L5NcReNovember 2, 2023 See more

Each of the first four players tried to reach the green with their tee shots but came up well short, leaving Scharff as the first successful contender when his baby-draw drive took a highly-fortunate bounce off a mound to the left and bounced on. But due to the angle of the ball rolling onto the green, Scharff's effort continued to trickle down the hill before disappearing behind a dip in front of the hole.

None of the Good Good group were initially excited by the stunning shot, with Scharff - who holds a handicap of seven - asking for his shot to be "decent" or having left "some sort of eagle putt."

Garrett Clark and Stephen Castaneda were first to arrive at the green in their golf cart after discussing the fact they could not see the ball anywhere and that it might be in the hole. After running up to the pin, they both exclaimed that Scharff's ball had indeed dropped and pandemonium ensued.

Hero of the moment Scharff ran around screaming and shouting "what do I do?!" as the guys jumped up and down, hugging each other and celebrating a second par 4 ace for the 24-year-old.

Since making his first hole-in-one back in 2021, Scharff also bagged another ace on the par-three 15th at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida - site of The Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.