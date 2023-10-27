The 35-Year-Old PGA Tour Rookie With 28 Chip-Ins And 526 Birdies This Season

Eric Cole is no ordinary PGA Tour rookie, and not just because he's not a young gun fresh out of college but a 35-year-old journeyman who has suddenly found that secret ingredient.

It's because Cole has piled up some eye-catching stats in a marathon season where he took almost every opportunity to tee it up - including an incredible 28 hole-outs from off the greens.

Up and comers Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler are recent Rookie of the Year winners, but big favourite for this year Cole fits an altogether different profile.

The Californian turned pro way back in 2009 and piled up 55 wins on the Minor League Golf Tour, but seemed to lack that little bit of quality to elevate himself to the next level.

However, Cole did find his way onto the PGA Tour eventually and he's made the very most of it - playing in more events than anyone else this season.

Cole also tops the PGA Tour charts for total birdies made, rounds in the 60s, rounds under par and par-3 scoring.

He was the only rookie to make it into the BMW Championship as he finished 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings to book his place in next season's lucrative Signature Events.

Not content with that, Cole has also been playing in the FedEx Cup Fall series, with top-five finishes in three of the first four events including a runner-up spot at the ZOZO Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And his appetite for continuing to play comes from that long mini-tour career leading him to truly savour finally making in onto the PGA Tour.

“It definitely is motivating,” Cole said. “It's one of those things that kind of comes with continuing to do what I'm doing now. Obviously, that would be a huge honor, and it's something that I would like to win.”

Eric Cole's incredible rookie season stats

28 hole-outs for the 35-year-old rookie 🤯Eric Cole leads on TOUR with the most hole-outs this season. pic.twitter.com/iDE7uHPas4October 26, 2023 See more

His consistent performances during the regular season made him favourite for Rookie of the Year honors, but he's stepped it up even further in the FedEx Cup Fall events and seems a certainty for the award now.

And Cole's overall stats show just why, as if you looked at some of his numbers anonymously you'd swear he was a top-20 player and a Tour veteran.

Take a look at some of Cole's numbers.