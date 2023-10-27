The 35-Year-Old PGA Tour Rookie With 28 Chip-Ins And 526 Birdies This Season
Eric Cole looks nailed-on to be PGA Tour Rookie of the Year but he's far from a typical debutant after a season packed with some stellar stats
Eric Cole is no ordinary PGA Tour rookie, and not just because he's not a young gun fresh out of college but a 35-year-old journeyman who has suddenly found that secret ingredient.
It's because Cole has piled up some eye-catching stats in a marathon season where he took almost every opportunity to tee it up - including an incredible 28 hole-outs from off the greens.
Up and comers Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler are recent Rookie of the Year winners, but big favourite for this year Cole fits an altogether different profile.
The Californian turned pro way back in 2009 and piled up 55 wins on the Minor League Golf Tour, but seemed to lack that little bit of quality to elevate himself to the next level.
However, Cole did find his way onto the PGA Tour eventually and he's made the very most of it - playing in more events than anyone else this season.
Cole also tops the PGA Tour charts for total birdies made, rounds in the 60s, rounds under par and par-3 scoring.
He was the only rookie to make it into the BMW Championship as he finished 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings to book his place in next season's lucrative Signature Events.
Not content with that, Cole has also been playing in the FedEx Cup Fall series, with top-five finishes in three of the first four events including a runner-up spot at the ZOZO Championship.
And his appetite for continuing to play comes from that long mini-tour career leading him to truly savour finally making in onto the PGA Tour.
“It definitely is motivating,” Cole said. “It's one of those things that kind of comes with continuing to do what I'm doing now. Obviously, that would be a huge honor, and it's something that I would like to win.”
Eric Cole's incredible rookie season stats
28 hole-outs for the 35-year-old rookie 🤯Eric Cole leads on TOUR with the most hole-outs this season. pic.twitter.com/iDE7uHPas4October 26, 2023
His consistent performances during the regular season made him favourite for Rookie of the Year honors, but he's stepped it up even further in the FedEx Cup Fall events and seems a certainty for the award now.
And Cole's overall stats show just why, as if you looked at some of his numbers anonymously you'd swear he was a top-20 player and a Tour veteran.
Take a look at some of Cole's numbers.
- Leads the PGA Tour in events played, hole outs, total birdies, sub-70 rounds, under-par round and par-3 scoring.
- His total of 526 birdies is 72 more than anyone else.
- Ranks six in birdie average, behind only Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa - and above Rory McIlroy.
- Ranks 15th in scoring average, and in the top 20 for Strokes Gained: Total, Approach the Green, Around the Green and Putting categories.
- Finished 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings & only rookie to make the BMW Championship.
- Made the cut in 26 of 36 events played including in both Majors played the PGA Championship and the US Open – along with the Players Championship.
- He made $3.4 million in his debut season on the PGA Tour.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
