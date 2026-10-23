13-Year-Old Makes LET Cut History At Hero Women's Indian Open

13-year-old Ojaswini Saraswat has become the second-youngest player ever to make the cut in a Ladies European Tour event.

The Indian talent comfortably qualified for the weekend at the Hero Women's Indian Open despite an opening score of 79 (+7) on Thursday at the notoriously brutal DLF Golf and Country Club.

Saraswat posted the joint-lowest second round to seal her achievement - a three-under 69 which featured four bogeys and seven birdies, the last three of which arrived across holes 16-18.

While the cut mark arrived at nine-over, the girl who only became a teenager back in April this year was rarely concerned with an early exit and currently sits T26th on four-over.

Aged 13 years, six months and 14 days old, Saraswat sits behind only Major winner Ariya Jutanugarn on the list of youngest-ever cut-makers on the LET.

The Thai star made the weekend in 2008 at the Finnair Masters, a year after she had qualified outright for the LPGA Tour's Honda LPGA Thailand.

Reacting to her achievement, Saraswat told the LET: "I feel great actually. After yesterday's round, I just wanted to play good today because I got to know what mistakes I made.

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"I [had] a lot of support from my parents, my brother and my caddie.

"Playing this tournament made me really excited because last year I watched this tournament, so I was really excited for the tournament."

Saraswat, who began playing golf at the age of three and has gone on to win 15 national titles, later explained how excited she was to be in the same field as the likes of Pranavi Urs (Asian Games gold medalist) and Aditi Ashok (former Hero Women's Indian Open winner) - two of her heroes.

The 13-year-old said: "I really look up to Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok. I mean, they're my idols. I was like 'oh man, Pranavi Urs is playing in this tournament with me!'

"I was really just excited and nervous at the same time because, like, a gold medallist and me - a huge difference!"

Urs is just took strokes back of Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini (-6) at the top after 36 holes and is the leading Indian player on home soil.

10 Indian players will contend at the weekend, with Saraswat one of two amateurs left in the field.

YOUNGEST PLAYERS TO MAKE PRO CUT