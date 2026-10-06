Take This Golf Survey For Your Chance To Win A £250/$300 Amazon Voucher

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Thank you so much for your interest in taking part in our Golf Monthly survey. Your valuable insights will help us gain a deeper understanding of how you interact with our content and where we can improve.

This questionnaire is extensive, and dives into various aspects of all things golf, your experience, preferences and content you consume.

It should take you around 15 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time you will be given the option to enter a prize draw to win £250/$300 amazon voucher.

To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey. This data will only be used for prize draw purposes. It is possible to submit your answers without providing those details.

The survey closes 27th November.

TAKE SURVEY HERE

Privacy Notice

We will combine the answers you have given with other answers received and the results will be shared with internal teams to help us improve and understand yours and the reader’s thoughts on Golf Monthly. The answers you submit are compiled, aggregated and confidential, which means we remove the data that identifies you personally. We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously! The information that you provide will be processed, stored for research purposes as described in our Privacy Policy. By taking part in this survey you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, and if applicable the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/ .

T&Cs: