Take This Golf Survey For Your Chance To Win A £250/$300 Amazon Voucher
You'll be entered into a draw to win a £250/$300 Amazon Voucher following this survey on golf, your experience, preferences and content you consume
Thank you so much for your interest in taking part in our Golf Monthly survey. Your valuable insights will help us gain a deeper understanding of how you interact with our content and where we can improve.
This questionnaire is extensive, and dives into various aspects of all things golf, your experience, preferences and content you consume.
It should take you around 15 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time you will be given the option to enter a prize draw to win £250/$300 amazon voucher.
To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey. This data will only be used for prize draw purposes. It is possible to submit your answers without providing those details.
The survey closes 27th November.
Privacy Notice
We will combine the answers you have given with other answers received and the results will be shared with internal teams to help us improve and understand yours and the reader’s thoughts on Golf Monthly. The answers you submit are compiled, aggregated and confidential, which means we remove the data that identifies you personally. We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously! The information that you provide will be processed, stored for research purposes as described in our Privacy Policy. By taking part in this survey you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, and if applicable the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.
T&Cs:
*No purchase necessary. Prize draw opens [9am] (BST) on 06/10/2026 and closes [7am] (BST) 27/11/2026. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, UK and US residents only (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law, and employees of Future). One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive a £250/$300 Amazon voucher (depending on location)The winner will be randomly drawn and notified by email within 28 days of the closing date, and must provide a UK or US delivery address. If no response is received within 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. Winners of $2000 or more worth of prizes in a calendar year will receive IRS form 1099. Prize value may be taxable, and winners are solely responsible for all applicable taxes. By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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