Take A Look Around The Old Course's Historic Jigger Inn Pub At St Andrews After Its 'Significant' Renovations
The pub, dubbed "the most famous 19th hole in golf" reopens after refurbishments and with a new menu
Days after it was announced that the iconic R&A clubhouse at St Andrews had reopened following extensive renovation work, another famous landmark at the Old Course has opened its doors following a substantial refurbishment.
The Old Course Hotel’s Jigger Inn pub, which is regarded as the most famous 19th hole in golf, closed last November so work could begin. That was the first time in over 50 years that the pub, which is beside the Road Hole, had shut its doors.
The pub dates back to 1852 and is known for its array of golf memorabilia, welcoming open hearth fires and home-cooked food, and despite the work, which is described as "significant," it’s authentic charm has been retained.
Among the updates are an interior decor refresh, but crucially, original features such as the brickwork and signature railway booth seating have been maintained. Meanwhile, its signed Major winners’ caps are now back in their original home above the bar.
The kitchen has also been expanded, while the beer garden has been paved. Other updates include accessible restrooms, a new path connecting to St Andrews' main walkway and landscaping to the gardens.
The pub’s bar manager, Louise Dougall, said: “We’re thrilled to re-open the doors to the Jigger Inn following its recent renovations and to welcome new and returning guests to enjoy golf’s most famous pub. Offering hearty food and perfectly poured pints, the Jigger Inn proudly remains the same Scottish pub we all know and love, now with a refreshed space and updated menu celebrating local ingredients.”
Customers will also find an enhanced menu thanks to the input of renowned Executive Chef Coalin Finn. High-quality locally sourced ingredients are still the order of the day, with dishes including the Great Glen venison charcuterie board, Ayrshire haggis crumpets and traditional Cullen skink.
Traditionalists need not worry, though, as classics including the Jigger Inn beef burger and Jigger Ale battered haddock and chips are still on the menu.
For those with a sweet tooth, there are also seasonal ice creams from St Andrews’ famous Jannettas ice cream shop, as well as other desserts including sticky toffee pudding and lemon meringue tart.
The pub’s own Jigger Ale is also still available as well as other local ales and Scottish whiskies.
The proximity of the Jigger Inn to the notorious 17th means customers can watch players take on the challenge, while any who are there during a tournament week could well find themselves alongside one of the game’s greats. Famously, Louis Oosthuizen dined there during the 2010 Open and returned on Sunday evening with the Claret Jug by his side.
With the pub now open again, it appears a visit, which many see as a pilgrimage, will now be even more memorable.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
