Take A Look Around The Old Course's Historic Jigger Inn Pub At St Andrews After Its 'Significant' Renovations

Days after it was announced that the iconic R&A clubhouse at St Andrews had reopened following extensive renovation work, another famous landmark at the Old Course has opened its doors following a substantial refurbishment.

The Old Course Hotel’s Jigger Inn pub, which is regarded as the most famous 19th hole in golf, closed last November so work could begin. That was the first time in over 50 years that the pub, which is beside the Road Hole, had shut its doors.

The pub dates back to 1852 and is known for its array of golf memorabilia, welcoming open hearth fires and home-cooked food, and despite the work, which is described as "significant," it’s authentic charm has been retained.

Among the updates are an interior decor refresh, but crucially, original features such as the brickwork and signature railway booth seating have been maintained. Meanwhile, its signed Major winners’ caps are now back in their original home above the bar.

The kitchen has also been expanded, while the beer garden has been paved. Other updates include accessible restrooms, a new path connecting to St Andrews' main walkway and landscaping to the gardens.

The authentic charm of the pub has been retained (Image credit: Mercury Communications/Old Course Hotel)

The pub’s bar manager, Louise Dougall, said: “We’re thrilled to re-open the doors to the Jigger Inn following its recent renovations and to welcome new and returning guests to enjoy golf’s most famous pub. Offering hearty food and perfectly poured pints, the Jigger Inn proudly remains the same Scottish pub we all know and love, now with a refreshed space and updated menu celebrating local ingredients.”

The Jigger Inn reopened on 1 May (Image credit: Mercury Communications/Old Course Hotel)

Customers will also find an enhanced menu thanks to the input of renowned Executive Chef Coalin Finn. High-quality locally sourced ingredients are still the order of the day, with dishes including the Great Glen venison charcuterie board, Ayrshire haggis crumpets and traditional Cullen skink.

Traditionalists need not worry, though, as classics including the Jigger Inn beef burger and Jigger Ale battered haddock and chips are still on the menu.

The menu at the Jigger Inn has been revamped, though old classics have been retained (Image credit: Mercury Communications/Old Course Hotel)

For those with a sweet tooth, there are also seasonal ice creams from St Andrews’ famous Jannettas ice cream shop, as well as other desserts including sticky toffee pudding and lemon meringue tart.

The pub’s own Jigger Ale is also still available as well as other local ales and Scottish whiskies.

There are seating areas and dining pods for outdoor get-togethers on the west deck (Image credit: Mercury Communications/Old Course Hotel)

The proximity of the Jigger Inn to the notorious 17th means customers can watch players take on the challenge, while any who are there during a tournament week could well find themselves alongside one of the game’s greats. Famously, Louis Oosthuizen dined there during the 2010 Open and returned on Sunday evening with the Claret Jug by his side.

With the pub now open again, it appears a visit, which many see as a pilgrimage, will now be even more memorable.