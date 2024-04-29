Inside The R&A Clubhouse (After Its £11m Renovation)... Here's What It Looks Like
The R&A clubhouse at St Andrews has reopened after extensive renovation – here’s what it looks like
The world-famous R&A clubhouse, which was closed for almost two years following the end of the 150th Open at St Andrews, has reopened after extensive renovation.
The work reportedly cost $11 million, and the result is a new and extended locker room space to offer women’s facilities for the first time, a Heritage Room displaying historic architectural plans of the clubhouse, a new members’ shop, a refurbished Trophy Room and a new golf concierge desk.
The redevelopment has also tripled the accommodation space and represents the largest undertaking at the iconic building in 100 years.
Planning permission for the work was originally granted in December 2020. It was then hoped that the first phase of the work would be completed in time for last year’s Walker Cup. While that came too soon, The R&A will be confident that the new look has been worth the wait.
Images of the renovations have been released to give a sense of the work undertaken. They show the front desk, the extended locker area, which now has 450 lockers rather than the previous 120, the Trophy Room and the Heritage Room.
CEO of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, revealed that, even though the work had been extensive, the character of the clubhouse had not been lost. He said: “The Clubhouse renovation is the most significant enhancement that we have made to the building in 100 years and we are pleased to have made these improvements while retaining its special character and appearance.
“All members will now be able to enjoy the use of new and improved facilities which will enrich their experience of visiting and playing golf in St Andrews. Importantly, we are now able to cater to the increasing number of members who attend the Spring and Autumn meetings that we hold each year, as well as meeting the requirements of staging our professional and amateur championships here.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“We would like to thank the residents of St Andrews for their patience and understanding during the time it has taken to carry out and complete the renovation work.”
While the work was carried out, Forgan House, situated 50 yards away, was used as the temporary clubhouse.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Stitch SL2 Fadeaway Golf Bag Review
The Stitch SL2 Fadeaway golf bag is one of the most stylish carry options on the market but is it worth the lofty price tag?
By Neil Tappin Published
-
Meet The Massachusetts Golf Instructor Who Has Added Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum To His Increasing List Of Celebrity Students
Teaching pro Dan Boisvert on what it's like to coach an NBA star
By Michael Weston Published