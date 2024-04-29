Inside The R&A Clubhouse (After Its £11m Renovation)... Here's What It Looks Like

The world-famous R&A clubhouse, which was closed for almost two years following the end of the 150th Open at St Andrews, has reopened after extensive renovation.

The work reportedly cost $11 million, and the result is a new and extended locker room space to offer women’s facilities for the first time, a Heritage Room displaying historic architectural plans of the clubhouse, a new members’ shop, a refurbished Trophy Room and a new golf concierge desk.

The redevelopment has also tripled the accommodation space and represents the largest undertaking at the iconic building in 100 years.

Planning permission for the work was originally granted in December 2020. It was then hoped that the first phase of the work would be completed in time for last year’s Walker Cup. While that came too soon, The R&A will be confident that the new look has been worth the wait.

Images of the renovations have been released to give a sense of the work undertaken. They show the front desk, the extended locker area, which now has 450 lockers rather than the previous 120, the Trophy Room and the Heritage Room.

The front desk in the Clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews (Image credit: The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews.)

CEO of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, revealed that, even though the work had been extensive, the character of the clubhouse had not been lost. He said: “The Clubhouse renovation is the most significant enhancement that we have made to the building in 100 years and we are pleased to have made these improvements while retaining its special character and appearance.

Locker area in the Clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews (Image credit: The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews)

“All members will now be able to enjoy the use of new and improved facilities which will enrich their experience of visiting and playing golf in St Andrews. Importantly, we are now able to cater to the increasing number of members who attend the Spring and Autumn meetings that we hold each year, as well as meeting the requirements of staging our professional and amateur championships here.

The Trophy Room in the Clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews (Image credit: The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews)

“We would like to thank the residents of St Andrews for their patience and understanding during the time it has taken to carry out and complete the renovation work.”

Heritage Room in the Clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews (Image credit: The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews)

While the work was carried out, Forgan House, situated 50 yards away, was used as the temporary clubhouse.