Suzann Pettersen Defends Tiger Woods After Tampon Joke
The Solheim Cup captain doesn't think Woods "meant to be offensive in any way" and described his prank on Justin Thomas as a "boyish" joke
Suzann Pettersen has stuck up for Tiger Woods after being asked about the 15-time Major winner's controversial tampon prank at last week's Genesis Invitational.
Woods handed playing partner Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him in the opening round, which was picked up on in a still image photograph. Woods received plenty of backlash for the prank and apologized for any offence caused the next day.
Europe's 2023 Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen, who will also lead Team Europe next year as well, says she doesn't think Woods "meant to be offensive in any way," describing it as a "boyish" joke.
"I know Tiger quite well," the Solheim Cup legend and two-time Major winner said.
"I don't know Justin Thomas as well, but I know kind of Tiger's humour and that's a very probably boyish joke between the two of them and I don't really take it too personal.
"I think that was supposed to be a gag between the two of them and unfortunately some cameras caught it in the heat of the moment. I don't know, I don't think he meant to be offensive in any way.
"I'm pretty easy on stuff like that. I'm sure it was meant as a joke, not as a harassment to women in general."
Pettersen was this week confirmed as Europe's 2024 Solheim Cup captain, meaning she will lead two matches in a row including this September's clash at Spain's Finca Cortesin.
“I love the Solheim Cup and it’s such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024," the Norwegian, who holed the winning putt at Gleneagles in 2019, said.
“Being offered the role for a second time before the 2023 matches have even been played is a little different to usual, as we usually play the competition every two years and announce the next captain after the competition, but because of the changes to the schedule and having back-to-back Solheim Cups in consecutive years, it makes perfect sense. “
