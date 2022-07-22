Stenson Dropped By Long Term Sponsor After LIV Golf Move

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Henrik Stenson’s decision to sign up for the LIV Golf Invitational Series saw him stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy, and that’s not the only thing he has lost as a result of the decision, with the Swede parting company with one of his main sponsors.



Earlier this week, Stenson was confirmed as one of three new signings to the Saudi-backed Series, alongside Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III. In light of that decision, insurance and financial services company Mutual of Omaha have confirmed that they have agreed to part company with the 46-year-old. According to ESPN, a spokesperson for the company said they have "mutually agreed to end their sponsorship deal, effective immediately." As a result, Stenson's cap will no longer feature the company's logo – an arrangement that has been in place since they linked up almost seven years ago.

While the decision will come as a blow to Stenson, it is unlikely to hurt him too much financially. The 2016 Open Champion is reportedly being paid $40m to join the Series, while there is prize money of $25m on offer in each of this year's five remaining regular tournaments. The season-ending finale, meanwhile, has a a staggering $50m purse.

Stenson isn't the only player to lose a sponsorship deal in the immediate aftermath of signing up to the Series this week. Kokrak has also lost one of his sponsorship deals, with law firm Cozen O'Connor opting to end their arrangement with him. Last month, it was revealed that two players from the first intake, Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell, had been dropped by RBC while another pair, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen, lost their deals with UPS.

The Series has proved controversial since its inception, with many suggesting the Saudis are backing it to sportswash the country's human rights record.