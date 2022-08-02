Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Half Price Ticket Offer
Take advantage of a Golf Monthly half-price ticket offer to watch some of the biggest names on the European senior circuit
Golf fans have the exciting opportunity to take advantage of a Golf Monthly half-price ticket offer (opens in new tab) to watch some of the biggest names on the European senior circuit as the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship heads to Formby Golf Club and Formby Ladies Golf Club in August.
The popular Legends Tour event will see an action-packed five days of golfing action at one of England’s most revered stretches of linksland. On Wednesday, August 24, the fourth Celebrity Series event of the season will tee off as familiar names such as Liverpool icons Sir Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler, TV broadcaster Dan Walker and snooker legend and Formby member John Parrott take part in an entertaining day of golf.
Greats of the game including 1999 Open Championship winner Paul Lawrie will then battle it out over four rounds at Formby as they compete for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.
Tickets remain available for all five days of golf, and a limited-time early booking offer means you can get up to 50 per cent off a day ticket. Bookable until on August 15, adult ticket prices for a day are priced at just £10 (£15 after deal ends). Adults purchasing tickets with a discount code through event partner Golf Monthly (opens in new tab) will be able to purchase a day ticket for just £7.50 - half the price of gate receipts.
Early booking ticket prices are also available for seniors, with anyone over 50 paying £8 for a ticket (£10 after deal ends) while under 16s will be admitted free of charge.
The early offer further applies to season passes. With access to the course for all five days, those booking season-pass tickets before August 15 can save themselves £5. Adult tickets under this offer will cost £30 (£35 after deal ends) while senior tickets will cost £20 (£25 after deal ends). Golf Monthly ticket discount offers also apply for seniors (£6) and season passes (adult £22.50 and senior £15).
With the event taking place over a Bank Holiday weekend, travel is suggested by train due to high traffic levels. Freshfield Station is just 0.2 miles from Formby, an approximate three-minute walk. There will also be a free car park with park-and-ride in operation from Formby High School on Freshfield Road.
The 2022 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is returning to the venue where it was played in 2021. Paul Broadhurst was victorious at the event, winning by one stroke over fellow Englishman John Bickerton and French Thomas Levet.
Phil Harrison, Chief Executive of the Legends Tour, said: “August will be an exciting month for the Legends Tour and the PGA Seniors Championship is one of the highlights in the senior calendar.
“We are expecting a great event at the superb links of Formby where the local crowds will play a huge part, and these ticket reductions are in place to give more people the opportunity to see greats from the world of golf and entertainment at an affordable cost.”
The Legends Tour still has limited places available to live the life of a golf ‘Legend’ in front of crowds and TV cameras in the Alliance Series and Celebrity Series at the stunning Formby Golf Club & Formby Ladies Golf Club, which is steeped in history and heritage. These experiences provide amateur golfers unrivalled once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to rub shoulders with the golfing greats.
Purchase discounted tickets for Formby (opens in new tab)
