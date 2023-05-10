Soudal Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Thomas Detry carries local hopes as the DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the Soudal Open
The DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club.
There’s no place for Sam Horsfield, whose most recent of three DP World Tour wins came in the 2022 tournament. That's because the Englishman now plays for LIV Golf. Given his absence, another Englishman, Callum Shinkwin, will be expected to shine as the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.88. If he does claim victory, it will be Shinkwin's first since he cruised to the Cazoo Open title in August.
Another notable absentee this week is the biggest player in Belgian golf, Thomas Pieters. He is another who has joined the rival circuit and will instead be competing in its Tulsa tournament in Oklahoma. Because of that, most local hopes will likely rest on the shoulders of World No.90 Thomas Detry, with Team Europe Ryder Cup Vice Captain Nicolas Colsaerts another Belgian in the field.
One of the players Horsfield edged into a tie for second last year was German Yannik Paul, and he returns hoping to put that disappointment behind him. A compatriot who will be confident of performing well is Marcel Siem, who won his first title in over eight years in February’s Hero Indian Open.
Another relatively recent DP World Tour winner in the field is World No.95 Jordan Smith. He won last October’s Portugal Masters and again reminded fans of his abilities in last month’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, where he finished tied for sixth. Another solid display saw him tie for 16th in last week’s Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and he will be eager to continue that momentum here.
Another player who performed well last week was Swede Alexander Bjork, who finished fourth, and he will fancy his chances this week, too, while Betfred British Masters champions Thorbjorn Olesen, who also won February’s Thailand Classic, plays too.
Spaniard Adrian Otaegui claimed victory at this venue in 2018, albeit with a different format in the Belgian Knockout, and the Andalucia Masters champion will be hoping for a repeat of that performance.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian amateur Lev Grinberg made the cut in last year’s tournament, and the 15-year-old amateur will be looking for another strong performance at his home club.
After last week’s tournament, the Soudal Open marks the second of four comprising the US Open qualifying series. Last week's winner Adrian Meronk leads the way following his win in Rome, with Romain Langasaque in second. However, neither are in the field this week, offering others a chance to put themselves in contention for the two qualifying spots.
Players will need to get to grips with a course featuring a mix of woodland and parkland holes, with plenty of water and smaller than average greens as players compete for a $2m purse. The winner will claim $340,000.
Below is the breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Soudal Open.
Soudal Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
Soudal Open Prize Field 2023
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Nathan Cossement
- Sean Crocker
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Jens Dantorp
- Alan De Bondt
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Thomas Detry
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Hugo Duquaine
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Lev Grinberg
- Chase Hanna
- Grégory Havret
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Kevin Hesbois
- Angel Hidalgo
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Mikko Korhonen
- Koen Kouwenaar
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Frederic Lacroix
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- James Meyer De Beco
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Eddie Pepperell
- Pierre Pineau
- Garrick Porteous
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Jc Ritchie
- Charles Roeland
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- James Skeet
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Jarno Tollenaire
- Toby Tree
- Kristof Ulenaers
- Sami Välimäki
- Yente Van Doren
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The Soudal Open?
The Soudal Open takes place at Rinkven International Golf Club. The venue has hosted the tournament since 2018 and features a mixture of woodland and parkland holes.
What Is The Purse For The Soudal Open?
Players are competing for a share of a $2m purse in this week's tournament at Rinkven International Golf Club. The winner will receive $340,000 while the runner-up will claim $220,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
