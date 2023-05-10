Soudal Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club.

There’s no place for Sam Horsfield, whose most recent of three DP World Tour wins came in the 2022 tournament. That's because the Englishman now plays for LIV Golf. Given his absence, another Englishman, Callum Shinkwin, will be expected to shine as the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.88. If he does claim victory, it will be Shinkwin's first since he cruised to the Cazoo Open title in August.

Champion Sam Horsfield now plays for LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another notable absentee this week is the biggest player in Belgian golf, Thomas Pieters. He is another who has joined the rival circuit and will instead be competing in its Tulsa tournament in Oklahoma. Because of that, most local hopes will likely rest on the shoulders of World No.90 Thomas Detry, with Team Europe Ryder Cup Vice Captain Nicolas Colsaerts another Belgian in the field.

One of the players Horsfield edged into a tie for second last year was German Yannik Paul, and he returns hoping to put that disappointment behind him. A compatriot who will be confident of performing well is Marcel Siem, who won his first title in over eight years in February’s Hero Indian Open.

Another relatively recent DP World Tour winner in the field is World No.95 Jordan Smith. He won last October’s Portugal Masters and again reminded fans of his abilities in last month’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, where he finished tied for sixth. Another solid display saw him tie for 16th in last week’s Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and he will be eager to continue that momentum here.

Another player who performed well last week was Swede Alexander Bjork, who finished fourth, and he will fancy his chances this week, too, while Betfred British Masters champions Thorbjorn Olesen, who also won February’s Thailand Classic, plays too.

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui claimed victory at this venue in 2018, albeit with a different format in the Belgian Knockout, and the Andalucia Masters champion will be hoping for a repeat of that performance.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian amateur Lev Grinberg made the cut in last year’s tournament, and the 15-year-old amateur will be looking for another strong performance at his home club.

After last week’s tournament, the Soudal Open marks the second of four comprising the US Open qualifying series. Last week's winner Adrian Meronk leads the way following his win in Rome, with Romain Langasaque in second. However, neither are in the field this week, offering others a chance to put themselves in contention for the two qualifying spots.

Players will need to get to grips with a course featuring a mix of woodland and parkland holes, with plenty of water and smaller than average greens as players compete for a $2m purse. The winner will claim $340,000.

Below is the breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Soudal Open.

Soudal Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Soudal Open Prize Field 2023

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Nathan Cossement

Sean Crocker

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Jens Dantorp

Alan De Bondt

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Thomas Detry

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Hugo Duquaine

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Lev Grinberg

Chase Hanna

Grégory Havret

Marcus Helligkilde

Kevin Hesbois

Angel Hidalgo

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Aguri Iwasaki

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Mikko Korhonen

Koen Kouwenaar

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Frederic Lacroix

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

James Meyer De Beco

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Eddie Pepperell

Pierre Pineau

Garrick Porteous

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Kristoffer Reitan

Jc Ritchie

Charles Roeland

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Maximilian Schmitt

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

James Skeet

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Jarno Tollenaire

Toby Tree

Kristof Ulenaers

Sami Välimäki

Yente Van Doren

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Where Is The Soudal Open? The Soudal Open takes place at Rinkven International Golf Club. The venue has hosted the tournament since 2018 and features a mixture of woodland and parkland holes.