Is This The Best Seat At The Solheim Cup? It's Hard To Argue...

The Solheim Cup is one of the biggest events in golf and, like any other tournament, it always attracts a big crowd, with over 100,000 spectators expected to be present at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Despite transport issues dominating proceedings on Friday morning, fans crammed the Virginia layout in the afternoon, with one particular area catching the eye, as Hilton, the hotel chain, have continued to provide their exclusive 'Stay on the Green' pop-up hotel for the fourth consecutive year.

For those who don't know what 'Stay on the Green' is, it popped up at the Ryder Cup in 2023, with Hilton building a hotel room behind the 10th green at Marco Simone and auctioning it on their website. In the package, the highest bidder earned one night on the course (Saturday), as well as two nights at a nearby Hilton on Friday and Sunday.

At the Ryder Cup, the winning bid was reportedly 528,000 points, which equates to around $3,000. At the Solheim Cup, the hotel is behind the 16th hole, with the winning bid being 300,000, which equates to around $1,500.

In the offering, it includes a one night stay at the accommodation on the 16th hole at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club on Saturday 14th September, with breakfast, lunch and dinner included. Along with the room, there's Captains Club hospitality admission on Saturday and Sunday, as well as two nights at the Hilton McLean, the Official Hotel of the 2024 Solheim Cup, on Friday and Sunday.

To top it off, there's also access to highly coveted seating at the first tee for Saturday and Sunday, with transfers to and from the course covered by Hilton.

🏌🏻‍♀️Check out luxury, right on the green at the LGPA Solheim Cup! Experience an exclusive for Hilton Honors members with a stay at the 16th green of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, VA, featuring the ultimate luxury from Conrad Washington, DC. 💫 pic.twitter.com/JT9UyOGv1cSeptember 10, 2024

Back in March 2024, Hilton was announced as a Global Partner for the Solheim Cup and, along with the tournament, the hotel chain also works with a number of huge sports venues.

At Silverstone race track, home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Hilton have built a hotel that overlooks the starting grid & podium. It is the first and only trackside hotel in the UK, with the 190 room hotel providing 75 rooms that face the track directly.