Is This The Best Seat At The Solheim Cup? It's Hard To Argue...
Is this the best seat in the house at the Solheim Cup? Certainly, this Hilton hotel overlooking the 16th hole will take some beating!
The Solheim Cup is one of the biggest events in golf and, like any other tournament, it always attracts a big crowd, with over 100,000 spectators expected to be present at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
Despite transport issues dominating proceedings on Friday morning, fans crammed the Virginia layout in the afternoon, with one particular area catching the eye, as Hilton, the hotel chain, have continued to provide their exclusive 'Stay on the Green' pop-up hotel for the fourth consecutive year.
For those who don't know what 'Stay on the Green' is, it popped up at the Ryder Cup in 2023, with Hilton building a hotel room behind the 10th green at Marco Simone and auctioning it on their website. In the package, the highest bidder earned one night on the course (Saturday), as well as two nights at a nearby Hilton on Friday and Sunday.
At the Ryder Cup, the winning bid was reportedly 528,000 points, which equates to around $3,000. At the Solheim Cup, the hotel is behind the 16th hole, with the winning bid being 300,000, which equates to around $1,500.
In the offering, it includes a one night stay at the accommodation on the 16th hole at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club on Saturday 14th September, with breakfast, lunch and dinner included. Along with the room, there's Captains Club hospitality admission on Saturday and Sunday, as well as two nights at the Hilton McLean, the Official Hotel of the 2024 Solheim Cup, on Friday and Sunday.
To top it off, there's also access to highly coveted seating at the first tee for Saturday and Sunday, with transfers to and from the course covered by Hilton.
🏌🏻♀️Check out luxury, right on the green at the LGPA Solheim Cup! Experience an exclusive for Hilton Honors members with a stay at the 16th green of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, VA, featuring the ultimate luxury from Conrad Washington, DC. 💫 pic.twitter.com/JT9UyOGv1cSeptember 10, 2024
Back in March 2024, Hilton was announced as a Global Partner for the Solheim Cup and, along with the tournament, the hotel chain also works with a number of huge sports venues.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
At Silverstone race track, home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Hilton have built a hotel that overlooks the starting grid & podium. It is the first and only trackside hotel in the UK, with the 190 room hotel providing 75 rooms that face the track directly.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tiger Woods Undergoes Sixth Back Surgery
The 15-time Major winner announced the news he's had back surgery to address spasms
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 5 Players To Have Dropped Out Of Last Year’s Solheim Cup Teams (And Who Have Replaced Them)
There are five players who competed in the 2023 Solheim Cup who missed out this year - here are the details, and who replaced them
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 5 Players To Have Dropped Out Of Last Year’s Solheim Cup Teams (And Who Have Replaced Them)
There are five players who competed in the 2023 Solheim Cup who missed out this year - here are the details, and who replaced them
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Played Twice On Day One At The Solheim Cup?
On Friday, four players from each team featured in both the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs at the Solheim Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Esther Henseleit Forced Into Last-Minute Caddie Change At The Solheim Cup
The German was forced into switching her caddie at the 11th hour after her regular looper withdrew on Thursday night
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour 'Deeply Sorry' As 'Thousands' Miss Start of Solheim Cup Due To Transport Issues
Thousands of fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup owing to long waits for shuttle buses to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Solheim Cup Scores, Leaderboard And Live Updates: USA Lead With Nelly Korda On A Roll
The 19th Solheim Cup is here, as hosts USA look to win the trophy back for the first time since 2017
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Solheim Cup Pairings: Surprises And Takeaways From Friday Foursomes Match-Ups
We take a closer look at the opening four matches in the 2024 Solheim Cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Solheim Cup Day 1 Pairings And Matches Revealed
Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen have announced their line-ups for the foursomes session on day one of the 2024 Solheim Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Last updated
-
How To Get Solheim Cup Tickets
Everything you need to know about how to purchase tickets for the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia
By Joel Kulasingham Published