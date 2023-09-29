Is This The Best Accommodation Ever Seen At A Ryder Cup?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whenever a major sporting event comes to town the prices of hotels in the area usually go up. That's common knowledge and not surprising, but imagine if you were able to stay on site of where the tournament is being held. Imagine how cool that would be?!

Well, at this year's Ryder Cup, one individual will be staying on site, specifically behind the 10th green! Yes, you read that correctly, someone is staying in a room that overlooks the 10th green at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Hilton built a hotel room off the 10th green at the Ryder Cup and auctioned it off on their website.Package includes:• 1 night on the course (Sat night)• 2 nights at a nearby Hilton (Fri & Sun)• Ryder Cup tickets on Sat & SunThe winning bid was 528,000 points (~$3,000). pic.twitter.com/x5nMY0gstdSeptember 29, 2023 See more

How, you may ask, is this possible? Well, hotel company, Hilton, built a hotel room behind the 10th green and auctioned it on their website. In the package, the highest bidder earns one night on the course (Saturday), as well as two nights at a nearby Hilton on Friday and Sunday.

Along with the accommodation, they also earn Ryder Cup tickets for Saturday and Sunday's conclusion, which makes it a golf fan's dream package. However, like most things, it doesn't come cheap, with the winning bid reportedly 528,000 points, which equates to around $3,000. In all honesty, I don't think that is really bad value!

It's not the first time that we have seen hotels built in famous sporting venues. At Silverstone race track, home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Hilton have built a hotel that overlooks the starting grid & podium. It is the first and only trackside hotel in the UK, with the 190 room hotel providing 75 rooms that face the track directly.