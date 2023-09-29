Is This The Best Accommodation Ever Seen At A Ryder Cup?

Check out this incredible hotel room at the Ryder Cup, which overlooks the 10th green and has its own balcony!

By Matt Cradock
published

Whenever a major sporting event comes to town the prices of hotels in the area usually go up. That's common knowledge and not surprising, but imagine if you were able to stay on site of where the tournament is being held. Imagine how cool that would be?!

Well, at this year's Ryder Cup, one individual will be staying on site, specifically behind the 10th green! Yes, you read that correctly, someone is staying in a room that overlooks the 10th green at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

How, you may ask, is this possible? Well, hotel company, Hilton, built a hotel room behind the 10th green and auctioned it on their website. In the package, the highest bidder earns one night on the course (Saturday), as well as two nights at a nearby Hilton on Friday and Sunday.

Along with the accommodation, they also earn Ryder Cup tickets for Saturday and Sunday's conclusion, which makes it a golf fan's dream package. However, like most things, it doesn't come cheap, with the winning bid reportedly 528,000 points, which equates to around $3,000. In all honesty, I don't think that is really bad value!

It's not the first time that we have seen hotels built in famous sporting venues. At Silverstone race track, home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Hilton have built a hotel that overlooks the starting grid & podium. It is the first and only trackside hotel in the UK, with the 190 room hotel providing 75 rooms that face the track directly.

