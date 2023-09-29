Is This The Best Accommodation Ever Seen At A Ryder Cup?
Check out this incredible hotel room at the Ryder Cup, which overlooks the 10th green and has its own balcony!
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Whenever a major sporting event comes to town the prices of hotels in the area usually go up. That's common knowledge and not surprising, but imagine if you were able to stay on site of where the tournament is being held. Imagine how cool that would be?!
Well, at this year's Ryder Cup, one individual will be staying on site, specifically behind the 10th green! Yes, you read that correctly, someone is staying in a room that overlooks the 10th green at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Hilton built a hotel room off the 10th green at the Ryder Cup and auctioned it off on their website.Package includes:• 1 night on the course (Sat night)• 2 nights at a nearby Hilton (Fri & Sun)• Ryder Cup tickets on Sat & SunThe winning bid was 528,000 points (~$3,000). pic.twitter.com/x5nMY0gstdSeptember 29, 2023
How, you may ask, is this possible? Well, hotel company, Hilton, built a hotel room behind the 10th green and auctioned it on their website. In the package, the highest bidder earns one night on the course (Saturday), as well as two nights at a nearby Hilton on Friday and Sunday.
Along with the accommodation, they also earn Ryder Cup tickets for Saturday and Sunday's conclusion, which makes it a golf fan's dream package. However, like most things, it doesn't come cheap, with the winning bid reportedly 528,000 points, which equates to around $3,000. In all honesty, I don't think that is really bad value!
It's not the first time that we have seen hotels built in famous sporting venues. At Silverstone race track, home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Hilton have built a hotel that overlooks the starting grid & podium. It is the first and only trackside hotel in the UK, with the 190 room hotel providing 75 rooms that face the track directly.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Five Times Jon Rahm Came Up Clutch On Day One At The Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm had a day to remember at Marco Simone, as he chipped in three times and picked up 1.5 points
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I’m Grateful We Have A Doctor’ - Zach Johnson Says Illness Affecting Team USA
Team USA are battling more than just the golf course and an inspired European line-up, according to Zach Johnson
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Five Times Jon Rahm Came Up Clutch On Day One At The Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm had a day to remember at Marco Simone, as he chipped in three times and picked up 1.5 points
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I’m Grateful We Have A Doctor’ - Zach Johnson Says Illness Affecting Team USA
Team USA are battling more than just the golf course and an inspired European line-up, according to Zach Johnson
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Tour Pro Says Spieth And Thomas Have ‘Zero Chance’ Against McIlroy And Fleetwood
Eddie Pepperell claimed that the American duo have no chance in Saturday's foursomes, unless they 'have some pasta tonight lathered in some fairway finder sauce'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Half Of Team USA Fail To Register A Point As Only One Player Goes Two From Two
All 12 of Team Europe contributed at least half a point on day one while half of Team USA are yet to register
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Act Like A Child’ - Brooks Koepka On Jon Rahm After Ryder Cup Match
The American was reportedly not happy with the way Rahm acted, with Koepka claiming he will 'move on' after their four balls match finished in a tie
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ryder Cup Day 2 Pairings - McIlroy/Fleetwood vs Spieth/Thomas First Match
Luke Donald has gone with the same four pairings for tomorrow's foursomes session, with a mouthwatering clash set to open proceedings
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Disgraceful' - Sky Sports Commentator Tears Into Team USA's Ryder Cup Preparation
Andrew Coltart didn't hold back as he scolded USA's Ryder Cup preparation following a European dominated day
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Where Zach Johnson Got It Wrong On Friday At The Ryder Cup
It was a dismal day for the Ryder Cup holders at Marco Simone
By Andrew Wright Published