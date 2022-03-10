Social Media Reacts To Tiger Woods' Hall Of Fame Induction

Check out how social media reacted to Tiger Woods' Hall of Fame induction here

Tiger Woods at the Hall of Fame with tweets overlayed
(Image credit: Getty Images/Twitter)
Matt Cradock
By
published

At the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday night, arguably the best golfer to have ever walked the planet was added to the Class of 2021, with Tiger Woods being introduced by his daughter, Sam, as a Golf Hall of Fame member.

The ceremony was an emotional one, with Sam giving a powerful and moving speech in which she detailed Tiger's first Major triumph in 1997, where Tiger became the first black and Asian golfer to win a Major championship, as well as his 2019 Masters success following multiple back surgeries, his devastating car crash in February 2021 and "winning the greatest gift of all." 

Following Sam's speech, Tiger was given a standing ovation by the crowd, before speaking about his childhood, the impact his parents had on his career and his children, Sam and Charlie.

The incredible Hall of Fame induction made many professionals and fans take to social media, with messages of support and thanks being shared via Twitter.

Check out the best reactions below.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

