Social Media Reacts To Tiger Woods' Hall Of Fame Induction

At the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday night, arguably the best golfer to have ever walked the planet was added to the Class of 2021, with Tiger Woods being introduced by his daughter, Sam, as a Golf Hall of Fame member.

The ceremony was an emotional one, with Sam giving a powerful and moving speech in which she detailed Tiger's first Major triumph in 1997, where Tiger became the first black and Asian golfer to win a Major championship, as well as his 2019 Masters success following multiple back surgeries, his devastating car crash in February 2021 and "winning the greatest gift of all."

Following Sam's speech, Tiger was given a standing ovation by the crowd, before speaking about his childhood, the impact his parents had on his career and his children, Sam and Charlie.

The incredible Hall of Fame induction made many professionals and fans take to social media, with messages of support and thanks being shared via Twitter.

Check out the best reactions below.

I feel so honored to have been inducted into the @GolfHallofFame tonight. Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special. pic.twitter.com/kVKLv5qOJCMarch 10, 2022 See more

Congratulations to @TigerWoods for his induction into the @GolfHallofFame. He has inspired so many people not only to pick up the game, but aspire to be a professional. I can’t thank him enough for everything he has done for the game of golf.March 10, 2022 See more

Congratulations on your Hall of Fame induction, @TigerWoodsYou've been the most prominent professional in the history of our game. In fact, what you've done and achieved possibly makes you the most prominent global sportsman since Ali. Congrats again. Enjoy your night pic.twitter.com/q9IzCpSVc4March 9, 2022 See more

It was an emotional night as my dear friend @TigerWoods reflects on his life and career! #HOF https://t.co/JsEdIuJM6LMarch 10, 2022 See more

27 years at Augusta. 26 years as a professional.25 years as Masters champion.Immeasurable impact.Congratulations, @TigerWoods, on your Hall of Fame career. pic.twitter.com/Pj81AHerVXMarch 9, 2022 See more

Congratulations to @TigerWoods on getting inducted to the World Golf Hall-of-Fame! thanks for making the game of golf cool! #legend #goatMarch 10, 2022 See more

From "Hello, World" to household name to Hall of Fame. Congratulations, @TigerWoods!We’ll consider this just another stop on your journey.Tiger is never done. pic.twitter.com/nHtzeXk6U0March 10, 2022 See more

Congratulations @TigerWoods for being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last night. You’ve definitely earned it! So fortunate to have crossed paths with you during our careers, I’ve learned from the very best! Thank you! #HallOfFame #golf #GOAT pic.twitter.com/HuhuSa5aZMMarch 10, 2022 See more

Congrats @TigerWoods on your @GolfHallofFame induction! I’ve been lucky to have lots of Tiger memories over the years but I’ll never forget the 1st time I got to meet him. We talked confidence, self belief and success…I’ve carried those lessons w/ me every since #mytigermemory pic.twitter.com/E3lwUyP8CdMarch 10, 2022 See more

I’m so excited to tune in and see @tigerwoods inducted into the @golfhalloffame by his daughter Sam tomorrow. Just another accolade for the best I’ve ever seen. The guy is hall of fame to me in every way. Congrats Tiger.March 8, 2022 See more

I love you @TigerWoodsMarch 10, 2022 See more

@TigerWoods’ hall of fame induction speech was the best HOF induction speech ever.From any sport.Ever.Hands down.Watch it and prove me wrong. (Spoiler alert: You won’t be able to prove me wrong.)@GeoffShac pic.twitter.com/cGRsCsZSKPMarch 10, 2022 See more

@TigerWoods speech tonight is everything. Seeing all his peers there who all have tee times just a few hours out at @THEPLAYERSChamp speaks volumes to the impact he’s had both professionally and personally. #worldgolfhalloffameinducteeMarch 10, 2022 See more

In 27 years, I’ve never seen his voice break like that. Nor have I seen him make less effort to hide it. That was beautiful. RT @GolfChannel: When @TigerWoods’ emotions showed when he thanked them during his Hall of Fame speech. pic.twitter.com/23r891AEN9March 10, 2022 See more

That speech by @TigerWoods struck all the right chords and was from the heart, what a spectacular night at the Hall Of Fame ceremonyMarch 10, 2022 See more

Let’s go!!! @TigerWoods getting inducted into The World Golf Hall Of Fame today! Incredible speech and amazing legacy that will last forever in the history of golf and in this country. Thank you Tiger 🐐March 10, 2022 See more

Congratulations @TigerWoods thanks for sharing some great priceless stories in your heartfelt speech and also great job Sam on introducing your dad! #specialnight #halloffamer https://t.co/ONvOIWXxgxMarch 10, 2022 See more

What a speech by @TigerWoods on @GolfChannel. The GOAT emotionally recounting being denied entry into clubhouses….his parents taking out a second mortgage so he could play the junior tour. Tiger inducted into Hall of Fame tonight. pic.twitter.com/QrhDDg8VakMarch 10, 2022 See more

Wow. @TigerWoods you truly are the GOAT. Unreal speech. Everything you’ve done for golf truly is unmatched, unparalleled. I am so happy I’ve gotten to witness greatness my entire life watching you play the game of golf. Cheers 🍻March 10, 2022 See more

Tiger Woods with a touching induction speech into the #WorldGolfHallOfFame. Introduced by his daughter.. Nice evening on the eve of the #PlayersChampionshipMarch 10, 2022 See more

Beautiful speech by @TigerWoods tonight. My career had been made far easier because of #TigerWoods and I’m eternally grateful to him for that and for being able to enjoy watching him play. Thank you Tiger for all the memories.March 10, 2022 See more

If there’s one thing I took away from @TigerWoods induction speech, it’s the value of spending time with your kids and stoking the fire of their interestsMarch 10, 2022 See more

Just watched the @TigerWoods speech at the HOF. Inspired speech and congratulations on the induction 👏🏾👏 #thegreatestMarch 10, 2022 See more

.Fantastic induction into the Golf Hall of Fame @TigerWoods Sam made a wonderful speech as did you. I was very moved. Your father would have been so incredibly proud of you tonight as always. #Golf #Tiger #GolfHallofFame #golfchannelMarch 10, 2022 See more

Dear @TigerWoods, congratulations on your induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame! You move the needle in golf like no one else and your Sunday red became must see TV on Sundays. Thank you for so many incredible performances and memories! pic.twitter.com/zVEIcuPX2TMarch 9, 2022 See more