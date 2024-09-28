Si Woo Kim Emulates Tiger Woods With Outrageous Walk-In Putt At Presidents Cup

Going into day three of the Presidents Cup, Team USA and Team International were locked in a 5-5 tie, with the morning four-balls determining who would be leading going into the afternoon foursomes.

Although Team USA secured a 2&1 and 3&2 victory in the first two matches on Saturday, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim claimed a 4&3 win against Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, as Si Woo's victorious putt reminded us of a certain Tiger Woods...

Having won the first and second hole, the US side won the fourth with a birdie to move the scores back to 1-down but, after wins at the seventh and eighth, the International pair of Kim and Kim found themselves 3-up.

Although they lost the ninth, a win at the 10th was followed by a number of ties that led to a chance of victory at the par 4 15th. Certainly, with the other players in for a par, there was an opportunity for Si Woo Kim to claim the International Team's first point of the Saturday morning session.

Striking his putt, the ball never looked anywhere else aside from the centre of the hole and, in the case of Kim, he agreed, with the four-time PGA Tour winner taking his cap off and walking in the putt before the golf ball had dropped into the cup!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The putt from Kim reminded us of a certain clip from a certain Tiger Woods, who also produced an early walk-in victory over Abraham Ancer. Arguably, the clip is the most viral in Presidents Cup history and, during the Sunday singles at Royal Melbourne in 2019, Woods was seen shaking Ancer's hand before the putt had dropped in the hole.

Going into the afternoon foursomes session, the International side trail 8-6 with captain, Mike Weir, opting to not change the team from the four-balls in the morning. This has caused some negativity but, after their 5-0 win in the foursomes on Friday, the International side can close the gap on the US side going into Sunday's singles.