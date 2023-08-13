'She Played Great' - Hull Praises Lilia Vu's AIG Women's Open Victory

Although Hull was unable to claim her maiden Major, the Englishwoman had nothing but praise for Vu's performance

Charley Hull and Lilia Vu hug on the 18th green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

After the third round of the AIG Women's Open, it seemed we were in for a blockbuster finish at Walton Heath. However, in a stunning display, it was Lilia Vu who blew the chasing pack out of the water on Sunday!

Vu, who already has one Major win in 2023, coming at the Chevron Championship, carded a five-under (67) to pick up a six shot victory over Charley Hull, who was looking for her first Major scalp and was eager to win on home soil.

However, the Englishwoman couldn't seem to get going on Sunday, with Hull accepting that Vu was simply too good for her over the final 18 holes.

Hull and Vu hug on the 18th green

Hull and Vu on the 18th green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Yeah, she played unbelievable, really. And I just don't feel like I got a break to be fair, starting from the first hole, I hit a good putt. And then yeah just felt like from five, I lipped-out. It was a death lip-out all the way around the hole, and I just didn't feel anything went my way, even some lies that I had and I was just running out of steam at the end. 

"No, she played great. Yeah, it's just annoying because this is my fourth second-place finish of the year, so yeah, and second second-place finish in a Major. But I really feel like next year will be my time just because I'm going to really focus on working on that over this winter. I feel like I want to start tomorrow with my coach."

Although the win didn't come for Hull, she did give the fans a moment to remember at the par 5 11th, with the 27-year-old holing a tough bunker shot for eagle as she carded a one-over round of 73.

One of the main standouts of the week at the AIG Women's Open was the crowd, with multiple players praising those on site. Hull was one of those, with the Solheim Cup player stating: "It's unbelievable. I was shocked how many young kids came up to me, to be fair. It's quite cute and really inspiring because when I was younger I used to look up to Laura but it's kind of cool how they are looking up to me now. The signs, it's lovely."

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸