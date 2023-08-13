Charley Hull Holes Stunning Bunker Shot For Eagle At AIG Women's Open
The home favourite gave fans something to cheer about as she holed a stunning bunker shot on the 11th
Charley Hull's bid for glory at the AIG Women's Open got off to a slow start during the final day, but she electrified her round and the home crowds by holing out from the sand for a thrilling eagle.
England's Hull slumped to bogeys on the third and fourth at Walton Heath and, with Lilia Vu firing pars and birdies, the American was grabbing control at the top of the leaderboard.
However, Hull got back to level par for her round in sensational fashion at the par-5 11th when, after her second found a green side bunker at the front left, she was able to hole the shot from an incredibly difficult lie.
Eagle for Charley Hull!! 🦅A world class bunker shot 🏝 pic.twitter.com/AEB4JrWo9XAugust 13, 2023
About two feet from the face, Hull's caddie, Adam Woodward, was heard advising her that she would do well to splash out to 15 feet. Hull though was on the charge and, as she struck her shot, it landed well short of the hole but kept running straight into the cup. Certainly it thrilled the crowd and broadcast team covering the live action.
Beginning the round, Hull started in a share of the lead with Vu, with the Englishwoman enjoying plenty of home support as she bids to emulate compatriot Georgia Hall, who won the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2018.
Speaking after her third round 68, Hull said: "It would be unbelievable. What Georgia did in 2018, to do that again would be unreal. But one step at a time and just go out there and have fun.
"It is good. There are so many crowds and it's nice to have home support. I just feel excited and comfortable and just really enjoying it. Golf is a game. It's a sport and you play it because it's fun, and I just enjoy it. Good or bad, I love it."
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
