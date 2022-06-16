Shane Lowry 'Had It Up To Here' With LIV Golf Chat

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who will be next to jump ship from the PGA Tour to sign up for LIV Golf? Who has said what about those that have already gone? One man who has had enough of all the whispers and rumours about the Saudi-backed series and what happens next is Shane Lowry, who admitted to Sky Sports he’s “absolutely had it up to here with talking about it”.

The 2019 Open champion said it’s been nigh-on impossible to get away from LIV Golf chat while he prepared for this week’s US Open. “Every player who's not there and not signed up to it has absolutely had it up to here with talking about it,” Lowry told Sky Sports.

"It's all anyone talks about, no matter where you go, no matter where you are on the golf course and it’s nice just to get back to your hotel or your house in the evening and get away from it. But even at that, you have a few people you end up talking about it again."

Lowry admits he doesn’t know where golf is heading, but he does know that his own future lies on the PGA and DP World Tours, where he has enjoyed successes he could never have imagined.

“It’s not that it’s a worrying time for golf, but I don’t know what way it’s going to go,” said Lowry. “For me, I've played on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and that’s what I’m going to do. I've been lucky enough to give my family a life I never thought was possible from playing a game of golf. I’m happy with what I’ve got there. Who knows who’s going to be the next player to sign up? But I know it’s not going to be me. That’s where I am with the whole thing.”

Charl Schwartzel won $4.75million last week for taking down the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event at the Centurion Club just outside London, banking a cool $4million for his one-shot victory in the individual event, plus a further $750,000 for being part of winning team Stinger GC. At the same time, Rory McIlroy was on his way to defending his Canadian Open title on the PGA Tour, a feat for which he received $1,566,000, less than a third of the South African’s winnings at the LIV Golf event. There’s no question whose shoes Lowry would have preferred to be in however.

“What Charl won at the weekend, fair play to him, but I would rather win Rory’s tournament,” continued the 35-year-old Irishman. “You win this tournament this week, you don’t look at your winner’s cheque. You look at that trophy with all those names on it and that’s what golf is about.”