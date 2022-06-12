Rory McIlroy Claims Enthralling RBC Canadian Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On the final day of the RBC Canadian Open, fans were treated to an epic spectacle as players shot incredible rounds on the St. George's Golf Course layout. However, thanks to an eight-under-par round of 62, it was Rory McIlroy who rose to the top, with the 33-year-old picking up his 21st PGA Tour title.

It was a pretty special one for Rory, with the Northern Irishman taking a slight dig at Greg Norman, as he stated "one more than someone else" following his win. But what couldn't be taken away was the utter class and maturity that the four-time Major winner showed as he defended his title for the first time in his career.

Birdieing eight of his opening 12 holes, you could have been mistaken that Rory was going to cruise to the title with six holes remaining. However, the 33-year-old then made two bogies at the 13th and 16th as playing partners Justin Thomas and Tony Finau chased him down.

Scoring was extremely low on Sunday, and that was certainly proven by Justin Rose who, following two eagles, seven birdies, five pars and two bogies, needed a par at the last to shoot the 13th 59 on the PGA Tour.

Placing his drive just off the fairway at the 18th, the Englishman encountered a monumental flyer that carried the green and nearly finished in the grandstands. Unfortunately for Rose, he couldn't get up-and-down, with the the 41-year-old just missing his par putt as he tapped-in for a stunning 60.

Rose came within inches of 59 at the RBC Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Out on the course it was really hotting up, with McIlroy, Thomas and Finau putting on an incredible display for those in attendance and watching worldwide. As the trio battled it out, the pivotal moment would come at the par 4 17th.

Securing a birdie, Rory moved himself into a two shot lead and, although Finau birdied the last, the Northern Irishman followed, with a birdie at the par 4 18th giving him a two-shot win over Finau and a four-shot win over Thomas.

Such was the quality of the final group, that none of them carded worse than a 64, with McIlroy's 62 proving the pivotal factor as he secured his 21st PGA Tour title.