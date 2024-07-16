5 Things That Stood Out From Scottie Scheffler’s Revealing Open Press Conference
The world no.1 has been practising at Royal Troon this week as he eyes his second Major this year and his seventh win of 2024
Scottie Scheffler has had an amazing year to remember with six wins so far and it could get even better for the World No.1 at Royal Troon this week.
If he needs any inspiration, Scheffler can draw upon the feats of Arnold Palmer who was the last player to have won six tournaments by this stage of the season before he turned up at Troon in 1962 and promptly won the Open.
History and form suggests Scheffler could be set for a fine week in just his fourth Open after coming tied eighth on his debut in 2021 and tied 21st and tied 23rd since. And the player himself appears at ease with the expectations and challenge of links golf which he discussed at his press conference.
How he learned to shot-shape:
Texan Scheffler is unfazed at the prospect of strong winds on the Ayrshire coast after explaining he loves to draw and fade shots after growing up experimenting in his family home.
He said: "When I was a kid, I used to play in the house with a ping-pong ball. I would learn to curve it from room to room and spin it a lot. That was what was fun for me about the game.
"As time went on, I didn't want to turn into a robot. I wanted to do what I thought was fun, and that was seeing and creating and trying to hit shots.
"I get bored sitting on the driving range trying to hit every shot straight. I've always been a guy that loved hitting a lot of different shots -- changing the height, changing the curve. That's how I play most of the time."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Nick Faldo questioned his footwork:
The 'Scheffler Shuffle' is unique in golf but the world No.1 insists he is very happy with his mobile footwork despite admitting former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo openly questioned him about it.
Scheffler said: "The last time I can remember trying to hit a shot with normal, traditional footwork was when Faldo came up to me on the range a couple years ago at the Masters.
"He was one of the guys that was pretty critical of it at the time. So when he came up, he asked me why, and I was like: 'let me hit one normal and see how it goes'.
"So I hit one with traditional footwork, and I turned around, and I was like: 'it just feels like I'm locked into the ground. I don't really feel like I can hit my shots'. Then I just kept moving my feet like I normally do."
The incredible Arnold Palmer stat:
Last 2 players to win 6 times in a PGA Tour season before July 11962: Arnold Palmer6 wins included the MastersWon The Open at Royal Troon2024: Scottie Scheffler6 wins includes the MastersThe Open is at Royal Troon this weekJuly 16, 2024
The last pro to win six tournaments in a year at this stage of the season was Arnold Palmer in 1962. His seventh win that year was The Open at Troon, which was a stat put to Scheffler.
He replied: "That would be great. I love the history of the game, and there's certain things that I know and certain things that I don't. That was something that for some reason I just never stumbled across.
"So I had no idea that that was a thing. I really do mean that I try to stay off the internet as much as possible. When I'm at home, I like to try to be at home and be present."
Happy with Troon's bunkers:
Last year at Royal Liverpool, there were complaints from pros that the bunkers were too penal as balls would often roll up against the face as the sand was raked evenly.
This year, though, the bunkers have been set up with more sand at the edges so balls roll into the middle more.
Scheffler reflected: "One of the things I liked that the R&A changed this year from last year was the bunkering. Last year I thought it was a bit silly how they flattened out each bunker.
"The bunkers are still a penalty enough when the ball isn't up against the lip. It was a bit of luck whether or not your ball would bury into the face. As long as you build a little bit of slope into it, you can allow guys the opportunity to get out of the bunker."
The Postage Stamp:
At just 123 yards, the Postage Stamp is the shortest hole on the Open rota but also one of the deadliest with danger left, right and over the back of the small eighth green.
Scheffler assessed: "I think No. 8 is great. I get frustrated sometimes when the solution to distance is just making holes further and further. No. 8 is a good little way to almost step back in time and control your ball a bit more.
"You don't have to make a par-3 230 yards to make it a great hole. It can be 120 yards. I think holes like the 12th at Augusta and the 17th at Sawgrass, the best par-3s in the world are short par-3s. You can make a short hole with a small green, and it's pretty dang tough."
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is on the honours board. He is an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society but his favourite round is playing the game with his children. James is currently playing: Driver: Ping G400 3 wood: Ping i20 Hybrid: Ping i20 Irons: Ping i500 4-SW Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56 Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Ball: Titleist ProVI
-
-
This Incredible Arnold Palmer Stat Shows Scottie Scheffler Open Win Could Be Written In The Stars
The similarities between Arnold Palmer's 1962 season and Scottie Scheffler's year so far is uncanny, with the World No.1 having the chance to repeat history this week
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
I Wished For Amazing Golf Shoe Deals On Prime Day, And They Delivered - Here Are My Top 3 Picks
Genuine savings on good golf shoes are few and far between on Amazon Prime Day, but this year appears to be different
By Dan Parker Published
-
This Incredible Arnold Palmer Stat Shows Scottie Scheffler Open Win Could Be Written In The Stars
The similarities between Arnold Palmer's 1962 season and Scottie Scheffler's year so far is uncanny, with the World No.1 having the chance to repeat history this week
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Tiger Woods Reveals Which Tournament Defeat Was His 'Hardest Loss'
Ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Troon, Tiger Woods spoke candidly about the toughest loss in his glittering professional career
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'Best House In Golf' - Property In The Middle Of Royal Troon For Sale
One half of the 'Blackrock' property, which sits in the middle of Open Championship venue Royal Troon Golf Club, is officially on the market
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I Blanked Tiger Woods’ - Rory McIlroy Admits Never Receiving Woods' Message After Changing His Number
Tiger Woods reached out to console McIlroy after his US Open collapse but the Northern Irishman admits missing the message
By James Nursey Published
-
'I Always Think If You Can Navigate The Loop You’ve Got A Good Chance Of A Score'
Royal Troon on the Ayrshire coast is preparing to stage The Open for the tenth time in its history
By James Nursey Published
-
Everything Rory McIlroy Said Ahead Of The 152nd Open
From his game being in "really good shape" to accidentally blanking Tiger Woods, here's everything McIlroy said ahead of Troon
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
I Attended Tiger Woods' Open Championship Press Conference And These Were My 5 Takeaways
Making his third appearance at Royal Troon, the three-time Claret Jug winner covered an array of topics in his press conference...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Open Tee Times - Round One And Two At Royal Troon
Tee times for rounds one and two of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon are out, with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods on opposite sides of the draw
By Jonny Leighfield Published