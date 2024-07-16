5 Things That Stood Out From Scottie Scheffler’s Revealing Open Press Conference

Scottie Scheffler has had an amazing year to remember with six wins so far and it could get even better for the World No.1 at Royal Troon this week.

If he needs any inspiration, Scheffler can draw upon the feats of Arnold Palmer who was the last player to have won six tournaments by this stage of the season before he turned up at Troon in 1962 and promptly won the Open.

History and form suggests Scheffler could be set for a fine week in just his fourth Open after coming tied eighth on his debut in 2021 and tied 21st and tied 23rd since. And the player himself appears at ease with the expectations and challenge of links golf which he discussed at his press conference.

How he learned to shot-shape:

Texan Scheffler is unfazed at the prospect of strong winds on the Ayrshire coast after explaining he loves to draw and fade shots after growing up experimenting in his family home.

He said: "When I was a kid, I used to play in the house with a ping-pong ball. I would learn to curve it from room to room and spin it a lot. That was what was fun for me about the game.

"As time went on, I didn't want to turn into a robot. I wanted to do what I thought was fun, and that was seeing and creating and trying to hit shots.

"I get bored sitting on the driving range trying to hit every shot straight. I've always been a guy that loved hitting a lot of different shots -- changing the height, changing the curve. That's how I play most of the time."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 'Scheffler Shuffle' is unique in golf but the world No.1 insists he is very happy with his mobile footwork despite admitting former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo openly questioned him about it.

Scheffler said: "The last time I can remember trying to hit a shot with normal, traditional footwork was when Faldo came up to me on the range a couple years ago at the Masters.

"He was one of the guys that was pretty critical of it at the time. So when he came up, he asked me why, and I was like: 'let me hit one normal and see how it goes'.

"So I hit one with traditional footwork, and I turned around, and I was like: 'it just feels like I'm locked into the ground. I don't really feel like I can hit my shots'. Then I just kept moving my feet like I normally do."

The incredible Arnold Palmer stat:

Last 2 players to win 6 times in a PGA Tour season before July 11962: Arnold Palmer6 wins included the MastersWon The Open at Royal Troon2024: Scottie Scheffler6 wins includes the MastersThe Open is at Royal Troon this weekJuly 16, 2024

The last pro to win six tournaments in a year at this stage of the season was Arnold Palmer in 1962. His seventh win that year was The Open at Troon, which was a stat put to Scheffler.

He replied: "That would be great. I love the history of the game, and there's certain things that I know and certain things that I don't. That was something that for some reason I just never stumbled across.

"So I had no idea that that was a thing. I really do mean that I try to stay off the internet as much as possible. When I'm at home, I like to try to be at home and be present."

Scottie Scheffler practises at Royal Troon ahead of the 2024 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Happy with Troon's bunkers:

Last year at Royal Liverpool, there were complaints from pros that the bunkers were too penal as balls would often roll up against the face as the sand was raked evenly.

This year, though, the bunkers have been set up with more sand at the edges so balls roll into the middle more.

Scheffler reflected: "One of the things I liked that the R&A changed this year from last year was the bunkering. Last year I thought it was a bit silly how they flattened out each bunker.

"The bunkers are still a penalty enough when the ball isn't up against the lip. It was a bit of luck whether or not your ball would bury into the face. As long as you build a little bit of slope into it, you can allow guys the opportunity to get out of the bunker."

The Postage Stamp:

At just 123 yards, the Postage Stamp is the shortest hole on the Open rota but also one of the deadliest with danger left, right and over the back of the small eighth green.

Scheffler assessed: "I think No. 8 is great. I get frustrated sometimes when the solution to distance is just making holes further and further. No. 8 is a good little way to almost step back in time and control your ball a bit more.

"You don't have to make a par-3 230 yards to make it a great hole. It can be 120 yards. I think holes like the 12th at Augusta and the 17th at Sawgrass, the best par-3s in the world are short par-3s. You can make a short hole with a small green, and it's pretty dang tough."