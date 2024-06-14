Scottie Scheffler In Danger Of Missing First Cut Since 2022 At US Open

The World No.1 hasn't missed the cut on the PGA Tour in 672 days, but sits right on the projected cutline at the US Open after a disappointing second round

Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts after a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler has shown that he’s human after all as he struggled to a four-over 74 on day two of the US Open at Pinehurst No.2. 

The World No.1 sits right on the projected cutline at five-over after his first two rounds, and is in danger of missing the weekend for the first time in 672 days, with his last missed cut coming at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

After grinding to a one-over 71 in his first round, Scheffler didn’t look like his usual dominant self at all on day two, making two bogeys, a double and no birdies.

Scheffler even had a rare outburst on the 16th hole after missing a birdie putt, causing him to uncharacteristically toss his putter away in frustration.

He did, however, show some of his class when he needed it most on his final hole of the day after finding the bunker on the par-3 ninth.

With the cutline projected at five-over, Scheffler needed to get up and down, and did just that thanks to a clutch shot from the bunker to leave himself with about three feet for par, which he would sink to stay just above the cutline.

The 27-year-old is still not out of the woods though, with the rest of the field teeing off in the afternoon.

Speaking after his round, Scheffler said he didn't believe five-over was going to be enough to make the cut.

"I don't think five-over is going to get me into the weekend," he said. "But I'm proud of how I fought today. I gave myself a good chance. Really yesterday I felt like I did a great job. Today I just couldn't get the putts to fall. 

"This golf course can be unpredictable at times, and maybe it got the better of me the last couple days. I'll sit down and think about where we're going the last few days and figure it out." 

Whether he makes the cut or not, it looks like Scheffler’s incredible run in his last eight events – which has seen him earn comparisons to Tiger Woods – could come to an end.

Scheffler has won five times in his last eight starts, including the Masters title in April, while also finishing in a tie for second twice. His worst result in that period was a T8 at the PGA Championship.

In fact, he has finished in the top 10 in all but one event in his 2024 season so far.

