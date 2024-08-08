Why Scottie Scheffler Will Win $8m This Week Without Touching A Club

Scottie Scheffler has earned a whole heap of cash in 2024 - both for himself and for his caddie, Ted Scott - and sits top of almost every season-long leaderboard you can find as a result of five regular PGA Tour victories, a second Masters title, and an Olympic gold.

He appears odds-on to win the FedEx Cup, too, and is likely to be in the conversation during the two $20 million playoff tournaments as well as the $100 million Tour Championship later in August.

But before all the riches of the playoffs, Scheffler is set to be credited with another $8 million this weekend - even though he isn't playing.

As well as a champion being crowned at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday night (or possibly Monday morning), Scheffler will officially win the Comcast Business Tour Top-10 due to his unassailable lead to the next golfer in the field.

He is already around 2,000 points clear of Xander Schauffele in second, and no one else inside the Comcast Business Tour Top-10 - aside from Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry - are playing at the Wyndham Championship.

Scottie Scheffler will win the Comcast Business Top 10. With that comes $8 million, twice last year's prize of $4 million. That'll bring Scheffler's earnings from PGA Tour to $36,148,691 in '24. Still two $20m purse events left, and the Player Impact Program, and FedEx Cup bonus.August 6, 2024

The leading players at the culmination of the PGA Tour's regular season share a bonus pool of $20 million, with 40% going to Scheffler and the figure decreasing down to 10th. Last season, champion Jon Rahm won $4 million.

The Wyndham Championship marks the final regular PGA Tour event of the season, with many players such as Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, and Keegan Bradley either trying to secure a spot in the three prestige tournaments remaining or ensure they are a full-time PGA Tour golfer come 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Meanwhile, Im and Lowry are hoping for good results to ensure they also claim a share of the regular-season-ending $20 million payout.

The total figure of Scheffler's PGA Tour earnings is set to rise to $36,148,691 from 16 events, and that is before the final three tournaments, the Player Impact Program, and the eventual FedEx Cup playoff-standings are taken into account.

Scottie Scheffler with the Travelers Championship trophy - his most-recent PGA Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The top prize for the 2024 Player Impact Program is $10 million, down from the $15 million that Rory McIlroy claimed last year. And should Scheffler win the FedEx Cup, he will bank an extra $25 million from an overall pool of $100 million.

Schauffele is the closest player to Scheffler in the PGA Tour's 2024 money list with $15,867,160 - greatly helped by his two Major victories at the PGA Championship and Open Championship - but that is still $20,281,531 less than his fellow American.