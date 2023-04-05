Scott Stallings Gifts Framed Masters Invite To Namesake After Viral Mix-Up

Scott Stallings has had his Masters invite framed and returned to his namesake, who was the original recipient after a bizarre mix-up that took the internet by storm.

Back in January, the American admitted he had been "checking the mailbox five times a day" as he waited for his invitation to tee it up in his third Masters, only to find out it had been sent to another Scott Stallings who lives in the same state and has a wife with the same name.

Needless to say the unusual error caused quite a stir on social media when the three-time PGA Tour winner posted the message he received, which read: "Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA. My wife's name is Jennifer too!! I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023.

"I'm 100% sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level. It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and geographical location."

With the case of mistaken identity cleared up, the Scott Stallingses would both get the chance to enjoy Augusta National, with the PGA Tour pro inviting his namesake to join him for the practice days ahead of the first men's Major of the year.

Now, the well-travelled invitation is set to go full circle, with Stallings commemorating the saga by getting it framed and presenting it to his amateur counterpart when he arrived at the iconic Georgia venue.

As for what cause the original confusion, Dan Rapaport cleared it up, tweeting: "Turns out the invitation was sent to a now-defunct management company, and the Other Scott Stallings owns a condo adjacent to the building. Wild coincidence."

Stallings gets his third Masters and first since 2014 underway alongside Vijay Singh and amateur Matthew McClean at 8.12am local time (1.12pm BST) on Thursday.