Sam Burns Involved In Bizarre Rules Incident At Genesis Scottish Open
After failing to get out of a fairway bunker, Sam Burns then took over 10 minutes discussing with Rules Officials his next move
Golf is always throwing up some surprises and, during the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns produced a shot that seemed to defy gravity when, striking his second blow out of a fairway bunker, it smashed into the face before somehow not dropping back into the sand.
How has @Samburns66 ball stayed there...? 🤯#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/oVclPek8nGJuly 15, 2023
The American had been making a charge up the leaderboard at The Renaissance Club, albeit under the radar when, at the par 5 10th, he found one of the many fairway bunkers from off the tee.
Striking the iron shot, the ball slammed into the face but somehow stayed up without dropping back, seemingly defying gravity. What followed was a 10 minute plus conversation with multiple Rules Officials on site, before Burns was told that he must play the ball as it lies. Following the debacle which held up some of the field, Burns made a triple-bogey eight to drop out of contention.
In the exchange with DP World Tour Rules Official, Miguel Vidaor, the Official stated: "So, in this particular case, because they're open (sod), if you had been interfered by the seam itself on the intended swing, we would be giving you relief but, the fact it is just interference with this (sod), we can't give you it, otherwise we would be taking all of the bunker faces out of play."
An unusual ruling for Sam Burns as he is given no relief on this shot @ScottishOpen. pic.twitter.com/fLA9wF1GR8July 15, 2023
Essentially, the ball had not embedded itself and, because his upcoming shot would not be interfered with by one of the "seams" of sod that make up the face, with the ball resting on the turf, Burns would have to play it as it lies.
Like many bunkers in the British Isles, this one was revetted. Again, to put it simply, a revetted bunker is one where sods (grass and the part of the soil beneath it held together by roots or a piece of thin material) are used on top of each other to create a layered effect, which helps to fortify the bunker.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
15-Year-Old Makes Cut At LPGA Tour's Dana Open
Mia Hammond carded two rounds of 68 to comfortably make the weekend at six-under
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'It Wasn’t On The Green Guys So Chill' - Tour Pro Clears Up Chip Shot Confusion
A video of Byeong Hun An chipping from the fringe caused a reaction on social media, with the 31-year-old clearing up the confusion
By Matt Cradock • Published