Sam Burns Fights Back After ‘Worst Ball Striker’ Claim
The American was widely criticised after his performance on Friday morning but has bounced back on Saturday afternoon
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With Team USA needing a monumental fightback in the afternoon session on Saturday, some eyebrows were raised when World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and five-time Major champions Brooks Koepka were rested.
The duo may have been on the end of a record-breaking thrashing in the earlier session but the need to put red on the board might have forced captain Zach Johnson's hand to turn to his big guns once again.
Instead, he chose to roll the dice, sending out Sam Burns as part of the opening fourballs match despite his disappointing performance on Friday morning.
Before their match on the opening morning, some had raised concerns over the 27-year-old's form, including Golf Channel pundit Brandel Chamblee, who labelled him the "worst ball-striker on the US team."
"In Burns, you've got strokes gained, approach strokes gained off of the tee he is the worst player on the team. And in good old-fashioned statistics like driving accuracy, greens in regulation, he is the worst player on that team," he added.
Paired with Scheffler, the pair fell to a comfortable 4&3 defeat against Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton with Burns rested for the afternoon's action on Friday.
It seemed to confirm what some Chamblee and others feared about Burns heading into the week - a man out of form yet one preferred to the likes of Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley who remained at home.
Prior to the first ball being hit, Burns spoke about playing with a "chip on his shoulder." That mentality certainly exuded out of the American in the early parts of Saturday's afternoon action.
Playing alongside Morikawa against the in-form and unbeaten Scandinavian duo of Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Holvand, Burns got off to a flyer with three birdies in his first six holes as the US stormed into an early lead to lead 4up at the turn.
As he tapped in the birdie putt on the sixth, the American - sporting a mullet inscribed with his nation's initials - turned to taunt the crowd, fully playing into his role as the pantomime villain in Rome.
🚨🏆🇺🇸 Sam Burns taunts the European crowd: “what’s that?? I can’t F—king here you!!!” 🤬 pic.twitter.com/jXIPhioXC2September 30, 2023
America continue their charge with Max Homa and Brian Harman going well against Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard as Johnson's men continue their bid to produce one of the competition's greatest comebacks.
Burns will have to ensure that the good start in his match is converted into another US point as well as do his part on Sunday to try and continue the fightback. But perhaps, just for now, he's shown the fight and grit that can serve to demonstrate his place on this US team.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Jon Rahm Responds To Brooks Koepka's 'Act Like A Child' Criticism
The Spaniard said he is very comfortable with who he is and that he has no plans to change his behaviour
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'Someone Had To Start A Spark' - Homa And Harman Help Team USA Avoid Unwanted Ryder Cup Record
The American pair's 4&2 victory ensured Zach Johnson's men would not go winless across the first three sessions at Marco Simone
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Responds To Brooks Koepka's 'Act Like A Child' Criticism
The Spaniard said he is very comfortable with who he is and that he has no plans to change his behaviour
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'Someone Had To Start A Spark' - Homa And Harman Help Team USA Avoid Unwanted Ryder Cup Record
The American pair's 4&2 victory ensured Zach Johnson's men would not go winless across the first three sessions at Marco Simone
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rickie Fowler Rested For Saturday's Ryder Cup Matches Amid Reports of Illness
Captain Zach Johnson refused to comment on the reports but the American has not been picked for either of Saturday's sessions
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Zach Johnson Gets Another Big Call Wrong As US Head Towards Harrowing Defeat
The players are ultimately at fault for what has been a dismal American showing but Zach Johnson must also take some of the blame
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Ryder Cup Saturday Pairings and Tee Times Confirmed
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will play all five matches, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler are rested
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Tears After Record Ryder Cup Defeat
The World No.1 slumped to a record 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Patrick Cantlay Leading Split In 'Fractured' US Ryder Cup Team
A Sky Sports report states that the US team is fractured this week, with Cantlay leading a split over a lack of pay
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Viktor Hovland And Ludvig Aberg Smash Ryder Cup Record After Routing Scottie Scheffler And Brooks Koepka
The Scandinavian duo stormed to a 9&7 foursomes victory over the World No.1 and five-time Major champion
By Ben Fleming Published