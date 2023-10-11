'Sad That They've Done That' - LIV Golf's DeChambeau Calls For Change In Major Qualifying Critera After OWGR Blow
The LIV Golf player thinks there should be other ways for the circuit’s players to qualify for Majors
Following a long battle, LIV Golf’s bid for world ranking points has been rejected. That has implications for its players, particularly as, without the opportunity to regularly accumulate points, many will find their ability to qualify for Majors diminish.
One player who has offered alternative suggestions to address the issue is Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain is in Saudi Arabia preparing for the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament, and before that, turned his attention to the news of the rejection from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
He said: “It's just been par for the course, unfortunately, and I think at this point in time now that they're not allowing it, we would love to find another way to be integrated into the Major championship system since I think we have some of the best players in the world.”
DeChambeau certainly has a point. As well as the 2020 US Open winner, other big names with LIV Golf include PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.
While their Major achievements offer them some leeway to play in the showpiece tournaments for the time being, that is unlikely to remain the case without either more success in them or amassing world ranking points, while non-Major winning players face an even more uncertain future in the events.
However, DeChambeau thinks there are other ways to ensure the best LIV players can reach the Majors. He continued: “Top 12 on the list, the Money List at the end of the year or the points list at the end of the year would be, I think, obvious for the Major championships to host the best players in the world at those four events each year.”
DeChambeau also expressed his sadness that it had come to this point. He explained: “It's honestly sad that they've done that, and people are going to say that it's sad that we came over here, but it's like, look, this is an amazing opportunity for every one of us.”
Among the reasons for rejecting LIV Golf’s bid was the format of its tournaments, which are played over 54 holes and with no cut. Meanwhile, the rigid 48-player fields were also cited as an issue along with the limited scope for others to join the circuit.
Following the decision, LIV Golf responded, saying “professional golf is now without a true ranking system” and OWGR chairman Peter Dawson seems to at least partially agree, suggesting to Global Golf Post that the ranking system could be changed. He explained: “We are not here to say that OWGR criteria are the only way to play. We have to change and be flexible and do what’s best.
“It’s very unfortunate. We are now ranking players who play on tours that conform to OWGR criteria. That means some players aren’t being ranked playing LIV events. That’s diminishing the rankings. No doubt about that. We need to get it fixed.”
Regardless of what the future holds, DeChambeau insisted LIV Golf is doing plenty of good things in the present. He explained: “We want to continue to change and grow the game in places like Saudi Arabia, like Singapore, like Australia, numerous places we've all been throughout this year, and we're going to continue to do so over the course of time.
"I think that's what's needed, I think it's what's necessary, and I think we are doing a solid job of it so far, and it's only going to get better. In regards to the OWGR, it is what it is.
