Ryder Cup Star To Make First Competitive Start In Two Months Following Surgery
Following on from the Tour Championship, Ludvig Aberg underwent knee surgery, with the Swede set to defend his title at the RSM Classic and feature for the first time in two months
It's been two months since we last saw Ludvig Aberg in competition play but, at the RSM Classic, the Swede is set to return following knee surgery.
Having won the title last year, his first PGA Tour victory, Aberg is to make his first appearance since a tie for 16th at the Tour Championship in August, as the 25-year-old went under the knife shortly after his performance at East Lake.
Een bericht gedeeld door The RSM Classic (@thersmclassic)
A photo posted by on
In September, it was revealed that the Ryder Cupper was undergoing "arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus", a problem that had plagued Aberg since Spring of this year.
At the Wells Fargo Championship, he withdrew for precautionary reasons and was seen wearing a knee brace at the PGA Championship in May. Despite this, Aberg went on to register a number of top 10s throughout the season, including a share of second at the BMW Championship.
Now, two months on, he will return to the RSM Classic, an event where he fired rounds of 67, 64 and back-to-back 61s to set a 29-under-par total. What's more, his 72-hole-score of 253 tied the PGA Tour scoring record held by Justin Thomas.
Currently, the likes of Sepp Straka, Harris English and Matt Wallace are in the field, with the RSM Classic playing as the last event of the FedEx Cup Fall Series.
Going into the final event, a number of players will be looking to move into the top 125 spots, as individuals search and hope to wrap up their PGA Tour playing rights for 2025.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Really Special' Bryan Bros React To Playing In First Tournament Together In '12 Years'
Wesley and George Bryan were paired together for the first two rounds of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Wesley making the cut despite a late double bogey
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Charley Hull Reveals Motivational Bet With Boyfriend After Fast Start At The Annika
The World No.12 shared the lead after round one of The Annika and explained a bet with her boyfriend which helped keep her foot on the gas
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Really Special' Bryan Bros React To Playing In First Tournament Together In '12 Years'
Wesley and George Bryan were paired together for the first two rounds of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Wesley making the cut despite a late double bogey
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Success Can Be A Double-Edged Sword' - The 'Naturally Cautious' PGA Tour Player Aiming To Navigate The Volatile World Of Raised Expectations
Aaron Rai claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship and is sat comfortably inside the world's top-50 - but the Englishman is refusing to get carried away ahead of 2025...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'That's One Of The Best Feelings Of My Life' - Paul Waring Sends Classy Message Following Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Win
Following his victory in Abu Dhabi, Waring sent close friend, Andy Sullivan, a classy message, as Waring all but wrapped up his PGA Tour card for 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryan Brothers To Play In PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship
George and Wesley Bryan will both play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the second successive year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bernhard Langer Breaks Age Yet Again On PGA Tour Champions Circuit
Playing the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the 67-year-old fired nine birdies and two bogeys to beat his age for the 21st time on the circuit!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Disqualified In Bizarre Rules Incident At World Wide Technology Championship
Emilio Gonzalez had been looking to make the weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship, but was disqualified following a bizarre rules incident!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Former Major Winner Reveals Reason For Not Joining LIV Golf
Jason Day has revealed the reason why he remained on the PGA Tour circuit, as the former World No.1 claimed that he didn't join LIV Golf due to 'too many injuries'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Predicting What Rory McIlroy's 2025 Schedule Will Look Like
After saying he would cut down his schedule for 2025, take a look and where and when Rory McIlroy could be playing his golf next year
By Paul Higham Published