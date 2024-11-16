Ryder Cup Star To Make First Competitive Start In Two Months Following Surgery

It's been two months since we last saw Ludvig Aberg in competition play but, at the RSM Classic, the Swede is set to return following knee surgery.

Having won the title last year, his first PGA Tour victory, Aberg is to make his first appearance since a tie for 16th at the Tour Championship in August, as the 25-year-old went under the knife shortly after his performance at East Lake.

In September, it was revealed that the Ryder Cupper was undergoing "arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus", a problem that had plagued Aberg since Spring of this year.

At the Wells Fargo Championship, he withdrew for precautionary reasons and was seen wearing a knee brace at the PGA Championship in May. Despite this, Aberg went on to register a number of top 10s throughout the season, including a share of second at the BMW Championship.

Now, two months on, he will return to the RSM Classic, an event where he fired rounds of 67, 64 and back-to-back 61s to set a 29-under-par total. What's more, his 72-hole-score of 253 tied the PGA Tour scoring record held by Justin Thomas.

Currently, the likes of Sepp Straka, Harris English and Matt Wallace are in the field, with the RSM Classic playing as the last event of the FedEx Cup Fall Series.

Going into the final event, a number of players will be looking to move into the top 125 spots, as individuals search and hope to wrap up their PGA Tour playing rights for 2025.