Ryder Cup Day 2 Pairings - McIlroy/Fleetwood vs Spieth/Thomas First Match

Luke Donald's Team Europe swept the Friday morning foursomes on day one at the 2023 Ryder Cup, and he's picked the same four pairings to go out again on Saturday.

Zach Johnson has mixed up his pairings and notably included the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who sat out Friday's opening session.

JT and Spieth will go up against the pairings of McIlroy and Fleetwood at 7.35am local time (6.35am BST/1.35am ET) in what looks set to be a mouthwatering clash.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will again pair on Saturday and they'll face Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in match two. Scheffler led the way on Friday alongside close friend Sam Burns, but the pair went down to Rahm and Hatton 4&3.

Koepka was sat out of the opening foursomes, before playing the afternoon four balls alongside the World No.1. They were one of the bright sparks for Team USA, eventually earning a half point.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka return, too, and they'll be facing another side returning. Max Homa and Brian Harman lost 4&3 to Hovland and Aberg on Friday morning but get another shot at winning a point on Saturday.

The final match sees Rahm and Hatton return to play the formidable pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The two best friends came up short to McIlroy and Fleetwood on day one to lose their first ever foursomes match together, having previously been 5-0 through a Ryder and Presidents Cup.

Ryder Cup pairings day 2 - Saturday