Rose Zhang Into Automatic Solheim Cup Spots After Just Three Starts

Rose Zhang turned professional with plenty of lofty expectations but she continues to exceed them, including now playing her way into an automatic Solheim Cup spot after just three events as a professional.

The 20-year-old amateur sensation made an immediate impact in the paid ranks by winning her first tournament as a professional - becoming the first player to win on her LPGA debut since 1951.

She's since played in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and US Women's Open and recorded top 10 finishes in both as she continues to take the golfing world by storm.

Those performances have not only seen her shoot up into No.37 in the Rolex World Rankings, but also climb into ninth spot in the Team USA Solheim Cup standings.

US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis had been talking glowingly about Zhang being on her radar for future events, but now she's playing her way into a spot for the trip to Spain this year.

Zhang has been near the top of many a list for Lewis to consider for a captain's pick, but with qualifying having just over a month left then she may yet be an automatic qualifier.

Her top 10 at Pebble Beach at the US Women's Open lifted Zhang above both Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight in the world rankings as one of the top two US players on the Rolex World Rankings not already qualified based on LPGA Solheim Cup points.

To be in this position after just three starts, albeit two in Majors, just shows the talent level Zhang brings to the table and why Lewis was already considering her for the team.

Lewis, like many, felt that 2024 would be a more likely target, but Zhang has perhaps already done enough to earn a spot on the tea regardless of where she ends up in the standings.