USA Captain Already Talking Up Zhang's Solheim Cup Chances - A Year Ahead Of Schedule

Rose Zhang looks a good bet to be included in the USA team for this year's Solheim Cup in Spain, with captain Stacy Lewis already discussing selecting her a year earlier than planned.

Lewis says "Rose was more on my radar for 2024" as the tournament will be played in back-to-back years to get back on an even-year schedule - with Lewis captain for both events.

Amateur superstar Zhang has had a stellar rise in the game, most notably becoming the first player since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to win on her LPGA professional debut, and Lewis has already talked about having her in the Solheim Cup.

"I've texted with Rose a little bit since her win, just needed her to try some clothes on and stuff like that," Lewis told GolfChannel.com .

"I was letting her get over last week before I started bugging her. Yeah, the (assistant) captains and I already started talking about (Zhang making the team)."

Clinching back-to-back NCAA D1 titles and the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur title put Zhang on the map, and firmly on the radar for Lewis, but more for the 2024 tournament.

Going out and winning the Mizuho Americas Open in her first outing as a pro, though, not only proved she could do it in the big leagues but also made sure she was eligible for this year's Solheim Cup.

"She's moving up the Rolex Rankings so fast that I think she could potentially end up sneaking into the Rolex spots and not even need a pick," said Lewis, who is tipped to make Zhang a pick if she doesn't manage a late run up the rankings.

"That's just how good she is, anyone who's followed college golf knows that's not a surprise.

"Now it's so important just because it's so close (to the Solheim Cup), it's about who's trending in the right direction.

"There's a lot of points, there's a lot of things to play for these next three months," added Lewis, who wants Zhang "to know we're paying attention, but she's got to go earn her spot just like everybody else."

Zhang has played and won the Curtis Cup twice already for Team USA, and her meteoric rise could now see her become a Solheim Cup star at the age of just 20.

Lewis is under intense pressure to win the Solheim Cup back this year, with Europe winning the last two and aiming to win it three times in a row for the first time in tournament history.