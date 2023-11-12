Rory McIlroy Wins DP World Tour's Race To Dubai A Week Early

Rory McIlroy's successful year continues as he picked up the Race to Dubai crown without even hitting a ball, after results at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa went the Northern Irishman's way.

The World No.2 wins the crown for the fifth time, despite only playing in nine tournaments, including all four Majors. His latest title was confirmed on Sunday when Adrian Meronk, who has played in 23 events, failed to achieve the third place he needed at Sun City to keep the contest alive, an event that concludes at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

It means 34-year-old McIlroy has successfully defended the Harry Vardon Trophy in a memorable season, which included Ryder Cup heroics and three tournament wins - despite failing to end his Major drought dating back to 2014.

McIlroy is the only golfer in the Race to Dubai era to amass enough points to seal up the crown before the final tournament and his next aim is to hunt down Colin Montgomerie's record haul of eight European Tour Order of Merit titles, including a streak of seven consecutive from 1993 to 1999. McIlroy said: "I know Monty won eight of these things. Hopefully, I can keep on the journey and try and get close to him.”

McIlroy's win sees him move ahead of Peter Oosterhuis on the honours list, with only Seve Ballesteros between him and Montgomerie. Nevertheless, McIlroy will still arrive in Dubai on Monday with plenty to play for.

He has not won the DP World Tour Championship, which has prize money of $3m for the winner, for eight years. It will be his last event of 2023 before a two-month break.

Meronk, who was overlooked for the Ryder Cup two months ago, was the only pro with a chance to make McIlroy sweat but he could only manage a level par 72 for a six-under total and a tie for 15th in Sun City, where Max Homa triumphed.