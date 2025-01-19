'A Massive Asset' - Rory McIlroy On Why Tyrrell Hatton Will Be Vital To Any European Success At The 2025 Ryder Cup
McIlroy praised Hatton for the method of his Dubai Desert Classic victory and said the Englishman will be "a massive asset for the Europeans" at the next Ryder Cup
World No.3 Rory McIlroy tipped his cap to the style of Tyrrell Hatton's Dubai Desert Classic victory this week and said that his performance at Emirates Golf Club proves why the LIV golfer is such a "massive asset for the Europeans" as they hunt an away Ryder Cup victory in New York later this year.
In a supremely strong field at the DP World Tour's opening event of 2025, Hatton out-performed the likes of McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Akshay Bhatia to secure the 13th pro title of his career.
Among that batch of victories has included any number of significant prizes, including the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational, a LIV Golf League triumph, and five Rolex Series wins on the DP World Tour.
But it was Hatton's latest success which fellow Ryder Cup teammate, McIlroy insisted proved just how strong the Englishman's mental fortitude is.
Even without the perfect game, the 33-year-old found a way of not only out-scoring some of the world's best but also edging past overnight leader Daniel Hillier on Sunday to win by one.
Although, it was an achievement which could have looked very different if McIlroy had just started his sprint towards the finish line a little earlier. Nevertheless, the Northern Irishman - who finished three strokes back in a tie for fourth - took time afterwards to explain why he has so much respect for methods Hatton uses in finding success.
Referring to Hatton, McIlroy said: “Yeah, he’s got balls. He's become very consistent. You know, he does things his own way. He plays within his capabilities. He hits the ball very straight. He doesn't try to shape it really one way or another.
"He has his systems and ways he practices and he does a really good job at that. And he also doesn't give a flying fig what anyone else thinks, which is a really good attribute to have in the game. That’s why he’s so important in New York."
Whether Hatton is able to play at Bethpage Black in September is yet to be determined given his appeal over fines and suspensions imposed on him by the DP World Tour for playing in LIV Golf events without an official release.
McIlroy is hopeful that the Englishman will be a part of Luke Donald's dozen once again and emphasized just how crucial he feels Hatton is to Team Europe's chances of coming out on top.
The four-time Major winner continued: "Yeah, he'll be amazing in New York. I think he's proved that over the last three Ryder Cups. He's a massive asset for the Europeans.”
From Hatton's point of view, the two-time Ryder Cup winner is equally as keen to be on the plane to New York and hopes his outstanding recent run of form can set up an automatic qualification berth.
Since winning LIV Golf Nashville last summer, the Legion XIII man has gone on to lift his third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and claim seven further top-10 finishes across multiple tours.
Hatton, who is only likely to play the four Majors as well as the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship in terms of DP World Tour events before the Ryder Cup, knows eye-catching results at the four biggest tournaments will likely determine whether he is an automatic selection or possibly relies on a captain's pick.
Speaking after winning the Dubai Desert Classic, Hatton said: "Well, I think the guys, Luke [Donald] and [Edoardo Molinari] and sort of the backroom staff, they kind of know what kind of golf that I can produce.
"I've still got the four Majors to continue earning points for the Ryder Cup. It's no secret that I really want to be on that team. I've automatically qualified for the previous three Ryder Cups, and I'd love to be able to keep that streak going.
"Yes, it's a lot harder for me now but winning the Dunhill and winning here this week, with this being a Rolex Series Event and more points available, puts me in a good position, but I still need to go play really well in the Majors. I still need to play well when I'm playing in the LIV events. That's what I'm going to try and do."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
