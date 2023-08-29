Rory McIlroy 'Excited To Get Back To Europe’ Ahead Of Ryder Cup

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy is in fine form in America this year with ten consecutive top-10s since May on the PGA Tour, including fourth place in the season-ending Tour Championship.

But with the Ryder Cup looming at the end of September, the Northern Irishman insists he can't wait to cross back over the Atlantic to play in the Horizon Irish Open , the BMW PGA Championship and then the Ryder Cup.

Europe got drubbed by USA two years ago at Whistling Straits by a record 19-9 but are unbeaten at home in the Ryder Cup since 1993 and McIlroy is relishing the countdown to the competition.

McIlroy, 34, who has played in six Ryder Cups, insisted: "I think we're all excited. There's a lot of us that were in that team at Whistling Straights and that didn't feel very nice, didn't feel good. So, yeah, I'm excited to get back over to Europe.

"We're all sort of making our way over to Europe a couple weeks early. So it will be nice to all get together, get some early team dinners before the week in Rome and sort of really feel like that team chemistry is starting already.

"I think we're all excited. We're all, for the most part, playing really good. There's still a few weeks to go but it's the next big thing in all of our calendars."

Rory McIlory failed to stop Europe slumping at the last Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy was so dismayed by his performances and Europe's thrashing in America last time out he was close to tears in his post-round interview after belatedly winning his first point in the singles.

But the four-time Major Champion heads to Marco Simone in Rome as one of Europe’s most experienced and accomplished Ryder Cup players.

He is in fine form along with FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, who won the Masters earlier this year. But none can rival McIlroy's experience after four Ryder Cup wins from six appearances.

Since his debut in 2010, McIlroy has been part of every European side and has evolved into one of the leaders. The former World No.1 has played in 28 matches, winning 12, halving four and losing 12, with a total points tally of 14.

He recently spoke of his relief at shaking off a niggling back injury at the Tour Championship at East Lake as he aims to be 100% fit for Rome. But first he wants to get his eye in playing at the K Club (September 7-10) and Wentworth (September 14- 17) before the Ryder Cup (September 29- October 01).

He added: "I know personally for me I'm glad that I'm playing a couple more times going in, just to feel like my game is as sharp as it possibly can be."