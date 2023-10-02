Rory McIlroy Admits He’s ‘Probably On The Back Nine’ Of Ryder Cup Playing Career

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy has just completed his most successful appearance in the Ryder Cup yet, when he secured four points for Team Europe to reclaim the cup at Marco Simone.

That came in the 34-year-old's seventh Ryder Cup appearance since his debut in 2010, but he has conceded that his days as a member of the playing team are numbered.

McIlroy famously broke down in tears during a TV interview after the 2021 defeat at Whistling Straits, and this year, he again showed his emotions, fighting back tears, albeit under far happier circumstances. After the win, he explained why the more he plays in the match, the more his emotions get to him, with the sense that he might not get to experience it many more times.

Rory McIlroy became emotional after Team Europe was defeated in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “You realise how bad it feels when you lose them. I think as time goes by, this is my seventh Ryder Cup - am I going to play in another seven? I don't know. I'm probably on the back nine of my Ryder Cup career, and every one that I get to play in from now on is very, very meaningful - made the turn. Made the turn.”

As well as the awareness that he has likely played in more matches than are to come, McIlroy also admitted that the team spirit fostered by captain Luke Donald had added meaning to the occasion. He continued: “Sharing the week, sharing the course with these guys, having Fitz and Tommy as my partners this week, and just everything that we do as a team.

“It started probably a year ago when Luke took the captaincy. You know, the team started to take shape and we did that practice trip here a couple weeks ago, and everyone would probably agree with me but we sat around the fire pit that night and we chatted and we got to know each other really well. And that was an amazing experience.

“I got to know things about these guys, that I thought I knew them for a long time, but I got to know something different about them. I think that really galvanised us as a team, and I think just spending time with these guys is becoming more meaningful because I know I don't have that many left.”

That’s a long way from McIlroy’s earlier days on the team. Indeed, before his maiden appearance, he said: “It’s not that important an event for me. It’s an exhibition at the end of the day. Obviously, I’ll try my best for the team but I’m not going to go running around fist pumping.” Before this year’s contest, though, McIlroy dismissed the comments, saying “they couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Rory McIlroy had a more casual opinion of the Ryder Cup when he was younger (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy said of his teammates in his pre-match press conference: “I don't want them looking up to me in any way," and he appeared to thrive on that, taking some of the burden off being one of the senior players. However, he also admitted he was envious of rookies like Ludvig Aberg, given their Ryder Cup journeys are just beginning.

He said: “I wish I was in his position again, looking forward to playing in 15 or 20 Ryder Cups or whatever it is he's going to play in. But all the rookies that came in this year, everything, they have been absolutely amazing, and I'm just so proud to be a part of this team. It’s very, very meaningful.”