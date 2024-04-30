Rick Shiels Hits Major YouTube Milestone For Third Time

Rick Shiels has hit another big milestone on YouTube, showcasing why he continues to be the most popular golf content creator on the platform.

Shiels’ golf review YouTube channel, H.I.T GOLF | Rick Shiels, surpassed 250,000 subscribers this week, making it his third channel to reach the milestone.

Shiels, who is a qualified PGA professional and a Top 50 Coach with Golf Monthly, started his H.I.T. (Honest, Independent and Trustworthy) Golf channel in July 2023, where he reviews major brand equipment and products.

The product review channel has since garnered over five million views across 21 videos in under a year.

After surpassing the 250k mark for the third time, Shiels thanked his community and sponsors for their support.

“Reaching 250k subscribers on this channel is a testament to the support of my incredible community,” Shiels said in a statement. “Every click, comment, and share fuels our passion for sharing the joy of golf. I love what I do, and it wouldn’t be possible without all the support.

“I would like to give a special thanks to Vessel Golf for their support as channel sponsor and belief in H.I.T. They align perfectly with the standards I like to uphold in every aspect of my content. I would also like to give a special shoutout to everyone who has helped behind the scenes to make H.I.T a success so quickly, it would have been impossible without them.”

Guy Charnock, head of brand and content for Rick Shiels Media, added: “Hitting 250k subscribers on the H.I.T channel is just unreal. I want to thank the incredible community that's been backing us every step of the way.

“I am incredibly excited to see where we go next to further expand what is already one of the biggest YouTube golf portfolios in the world."

It comes after Shiels’ podcast channel, The Rick Shiels Golf Show, also reached the 250k milestone earlier this year.

Shiels’ YouTube empire continues to grow, with his main channel, Rick Shiels Golf, holding the title of biggest golf channel on the platform by some distance with 2.79m subscribers.

Rick Shiels Golf has more than double the amount of subscribers as the official PGA Tour YouTube channel.

In 2020, Shiels became the first golf content creator to pass one million subscribers on YouTube.