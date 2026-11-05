Rory McIlroy Handed Two-Shot Penalty At Abu Dhabi Championship
Rory McIlroy was happy to take a two-shot penalty for improving his lie at the Abu Dhabi Championship to avoid any controversy, but insisted there was no intent on his part
Rory McIlroy was handed a two-shot penalty during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship for improving his lie on a chip shot.
McIlroy originally made a double-bogey six on the 12th hole after an attempted chip up onto the green rolled back down the slope and dropped into a divot.
As the Northern Irishman then addressed the ball to have another go, his club flattened down some of the rough behind his ball, which was deemed to be improving his lie.
That six was then turned into a quadruple-bogey eight as McIlroy's four-under round of 68 became a two-under 70 - in a big blow to his Race To Dubai chances.
McIlroy was shown the close-up video of the incident after his round and, while he insisted there was no intent, he admitted "it doesn't look very good" as he accepted the penalty.
"They showed me a video from 12," said McIlroy explaining the incident. "As I went to sort of just get a feel for the lie, the close-up of the camera, you can see like a little piece of grass around the divot sort of lies down as I put my club down behind the ball, and I guess the grass doesn't return back to its original position.
"Obviously there's no intent. I play by the rules. I try to do everything that I can to never end up in these positions.
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"But just by looking at the video, like it doesn't look very good. Obviously that wasn't my intent. I'm just trying to get a feel for the lie.
"The ball is in a sort of bottom of a sandy divot. I'm trying to feel like if I can get a 54-degree onto the back of the ball, but in the process, this piece of grass has sort of laid down. I guess the technical term for the rule is if you press down on the piece.
"I don't feel like I pressed down. But at the same time, I don't want the perception of, like, people thinking like I got away with something either. So I'm happy to take a two-shot penalty and move on and move into tomorrow."
The penalty is a big blow to McIlroy, who had hit a hat-trick of back-nine birdies to card his original round of 68, which was two shots better than Race To Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra.
The Spaniard leads the double Masters champion by just under 1,000 points so McIlroy needs to finish well above him to cut the gap, but they ended day one in Abu Dhabi locked together in T33 on the leaderboard.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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