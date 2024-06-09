Report: Robert MacIntyre Appoints New Full-Time Caddie Following RBC Canadian Open Victory With Dad On The Bag
The Scot has reportedly turned to Mike Burrow as his full-time caddie, who was also alongside him at both the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship
A week after claiming his maiden PGA Tour win, the RBC Canadian Open, with dad Dougie on the bag, Robert MacIntyre has reportedly settled on a new full-time caddie.
Per The Scotsman, Beginning at the third Major of the year, the US Open, MacIntyre will have Mike Burrow on his bag.
The move brings to an end an extensive search for MacIntyre following his split from his previous full-time caddie, Mike Thomson, before last year’s Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.
After the two went their separate ways, MacIntyre temporarily turned to a previous caddie, Greg Milne, and he had the honor of accompanying him at the Ryder Cup, before he initially turned to Burrow for the remainder of the 2023 DP World Tour season.
That move paid off as MacIntyre became one of 10 DP World Tour players to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of last season. However, it was all change again earlier in the year, when MacIntyre was seen with Scott Carmichael on the bag.
Wedding commitments meant Carmichael soon had to step aside, though, which opened the door for Burrow, who had caddied for Danny Willett at The Masters, to one again work with MacIntyre the PGA Championship, where the Scot was impressive in finishing T8.
At that point, the move hadn’t been made permanent, though, which led to one of the most heartwarming stories of the year, when dad Dougie stepped in at the RBC Canadian Open, which MacIntyre won.
After that triumph, MacIntyre paid tribute to his dad’s influence on his career, saying: “Goosebumps. It's incredible. It's a dream of mine to play golf for a living. It's been a dream of mine to win on the PGA Tour, when I got my PGA Tour card, and I just can't believe I done it with my dad on the bag.
"The guy's taught me the way I play golf. I mean, I don't, I never make it easy, and he said that, when I was 16 or 17, he's going, You never make this easy.
"But that's the way I play golf, I play it with the heart on the sleeve. We got a hell of a fight in the two of us, and I just can't believe that I've won on the PGA Tour, to be honest."
Despite their success, it was only ever a temporary move, with Dougie returning to his role as a greenskeeper at Glencruitten Golf Course in MacIntyre's hometown of Oban immediately after.
With Burrow finally confirmed as the affable 27-year-old's full-time caddie, MacIntyre will be hoping to pick up where he left off for the Pinehurst No.2 Major, which begins on 13 June.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
