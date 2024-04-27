Report: LIV Golf League Signs Partnership With Golf Australia

LIV Golf is expected to confirm a deal to help fund Golf Australia’s junior program, the first partnership of its kind involving the circuit.

LIV has returned to Adelaide this week for its second Australian tournament, with over 80,000 fans expected to watch the action, as LIV's presence in Australia continues to be a big hit with fans on both occasions who have, for so long, been starved of high-profile tournaments in the region.

And now, Greg Norman and co. are set to deepen their commitment to the country with a financial investment to help grow the game amongst the junior ranks.

First reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, the deal between LIV and Golf Australia is expected to be announced in the coming days.

LIV Golf and Ripper GC - the roster's all-Australian team - will help to subsidise My Golf, the junior programme run by Golf Australia which saw a 22 per cent increase in participation between 2022-23.

Crucially, though, the deal does not involve the PGA of Australia, the body representing tournament and club professionals and organiser of the Australasian Tour, which remains aligned with the DP World Tour.

Speaking earlier in the week, LIV commissioner Norman was effusive with praise for the Australian event and how it could help grow the sport's popularity in the region.

"I knew the value of Australia, what Australia can represent to the game of golf and what Australia lacked," he said. "To be able to bring the quality of Jon Rahm plus 53 guys down here for the Australians to experience was meaningful for me because I came down here, it was my mission every year as a player to bring back my skills to show Australia, to grow Australian golf the best way I possibly could, but that was with 14 clubs in the bag and what I did on the golf course.

"To be able to do it here with the impact that we've had, not only on the golf course with the players, commercially, as well, economically - it's just incredible."