Report: LIV Golf In ‘High-Level’ Talks With Fox Sports After CW Network Deal Ends

A camera overlooking the 10th green at LIV Golf Houston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The golfing season maybe coming to an end for 2024 but, with just a few months remaining till the fourth LIV Golf League season gets underway, there is reported change potentially on the horizon.

Already, we know that the League's CEO, Greg Norman, is to be replaced, with it unclear as to what the Aussie will do next, and now, it's being reported that LIV Golf are in talks for a potential broadcast deal for next year.

Greg Norman shakes hands with Tyrrell Hatton

Norman (left) is reportedly set to be replaced in the LIV CEO role

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report by Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter, sources have claimed that Fox Sports and LIV Golf have held "high level discussions" over a possible agreement that would mean the 54-hole League would be shown on the network's channels.

Currently, the League is shown on the CW Network in the States and has been for the past two years, but it's reported that the contract won't be renewed for a third season. In terms of the UK, LIV Golf is still shown on its free-to-watch YouTube channel.

Prior to the deal with the CW Network, LIV Golf was linked with Fox Sports in September 2022. According to reports then, the deal was set to involve the League purchasing air time for its tournaments on US cable channel, Fox Sports 1.

Jon Rahm shakes his caddies hand following his LIV Golf Chicago victory

According to reports, just 89,000 viewers tuned into watch Jon Rahm's Individual victory on the CW Network for Sunday’s final round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the broadcast news, it has been reported that Norman is to be replaced by Merlin Entertainments CEO Scott O’Neil, who is said to have been on-site at The Showdown and played in the pro-am with Jordan Bazant, the EVP of business development and media for Fox Sports.

The Showdown in Las Vegas has been heavily promoted by LIV Golf and features the PGA Tour’s Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler up against LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, with the LIV duo set to tee it up at the League's first event of 2025 in Riyadh in February.

Currently, Fox Sports have provided no comment to the Sports Business Journal. Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.

