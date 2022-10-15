Report: Jonah Hill Set To Play John Daly In Future Biopic

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In an exclusive report by film news website 'Above the Line' (opens in new tab), it was revealed that two-time Oscar nominee, Jonah Hill, is set to produce and star in a biopic of multiple time Major winner, John Daly.

According to the Above the Line report, the "biopic will examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the 'Bad Boy of Golf.'”

Here are some facts about John Daly...

So, what further details are there on the biopic? Well, reportedly, Hotel Mumbai director, Anthony Maras, is set to direct the project, with Hollywood star, Hill, producing it via his Strong Baby Productions company.

Currently, it is believed that there is no script or title for the production, but Daly's previous controversies featured in an ESPN documentary back in 2016, with an hour-long program called "Hit it Hard" detailing everything from his iconic win at the PGA Championship to his struggles with gambling etc.

Throughout his acting career, Hill has featured in many mega films such as Superbad, 21 Jump Street, Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball. Along with acting roles, he has also produced and directed many films and documentaries, including Stutz, a documentary about Hill and his therapist in which they explore mental health in general.

Hill at the World Premiere Of Netflix's film 'Don't Look Up' (Image credit: Getty Images)

The man who the biopic will be on is John Daly, who has five PGA Tour wins to his name including the PGA Championship and Open Championship. However, it's perhaps his off-course antics where some will recognize his name, with even 'Long John' himself stating back in March: “If you look at me as a role model, if you do the opposite of John Daly, you're going to do really well in life."