Report Claims 40% Of Adults 'Engaged' With Golf In UK & Ireland
The PGA-commissioned 'Golf for All' report states the game is in good health on British shores
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Almost half of all adults in the United Kingdom and Ireland engaged with golf in some capacity over the past year, a report commissioned by The Professional Golfers’ Association has found.
The PGA completed a widespread study, in association with Ipsos, called 'Golf for All' in order to better understand more about who plays the game and how it can evolve.
They found that 22.4 million people - equating to 40 per cent of the UK and Ireland - are involved with golf at any level - whether it be playing a full round outside or trundling through an adventure golf course with friends or family.
Almost 5 million people reportedly play golf on a course, while 16.3 million take to the driving range, indoor simulators, or the shortest forms of the game for their golfing fix.
A vast number of surveys were carried out, both online and offline, as The PGA aimed to discover the UK’s relationship with golf and how traditional perceptions of the game could be challenged.
In regard to the research findings, Robert Maxfield - Chief Executive of The PGA - said: “This research has already been an enlightening exercise for us at The PGA. It has confirmed our expectation that golf has changed irrevocably, and that there is huge scope for the golf industry to be more inclusive of different forms of the game and the people who play them.
“The report itself gives us detailed insight and is a ground-breaking look into just how far the game has come, and how big the opportunity is to tap into a huge population of people who are already engaged in golf that we haven’t had sight of in the past. It gives the industry the chance to diversify the sport’s fan base and user base, and that is hugely exciting.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
2023 BMW PGA Championship Picks and Predictions
All of Team Europe will be playing at this week's BMW PGA Championship, as they look to prepare for the Ryder Cup. Will one of the 12 win? Oddschecker's Tom Jacobs looks into the event.
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
Which Celebrities Are Playing The 2023 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am?
Plenty of of famous faces will be playing at Wentworth before the DP World Tour's flagship event - here are some of the biggest names
By Mike Hall Published